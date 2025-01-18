The 49ers are Waiting and Hoping for Robert Saleh
The 49ers are waiting for a reunion with former defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, hoping he doesn’t land a head coaching job and returns to Santa Clara.
Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports the Niners have reached out to Saleh and told him, “We will make you the highest paid defensive coordinator in all the land if you sign with us.” The current highest paid DC is Vic Fangio in Philadelphia at $4.5 million per year.
Waiting and hoping for Saleh seems to be Plan A, B, C and D. This is consistent for the Niners with an organizational tendency to wish things into being. Only one other candidate has been interviewed for the job, surprisingly the Niners have yet to talk with Jeff Ulbrich, who many expect to be the backup choice. Ulbrich was defensive coordinator under Saleh with the Jets, he interviewed for the DC job in Atlanta.
Why wait for Saleh?
He has proven success working together with Kyle Shanahan, familiarity with the system and personnel, and arguably he’s the best defensive mind available. Saleh brings the sideline energy the defense demands and is an inspiring leader. He also benefits from coming off a head coaching job, contributing to a more holistic feel for the game. Steve Spagnuolo in Kansas City became a better defensive coordinator after being a head coach.
Saleh can also be instrumental in the draft and free agency. He’ll know the defense he wants to create and can identify the players and skillsets that are best suited to execute it. Other DC’s could do that as well, but Saleh has Shanahan’s complete trust, while others may fall short of that. The Niners have whiffed on defensive choices in free agency and the draft, adding Saleh to talent evaluation may help prevent it this time.
But what if he leaves in a year?
When your house is burning down you want the best firefighter. Even if Saleh returns, elevates the defense, and then departs for a head coaching job next year, he’ll leave the defense in a much better place than it is now. This is not the time to demand a hire for continuity’s sake. The defense has to be rebuilt first. Get the best man for the job.
The other candidates
The name mentioned often is former Saints head coach Dennis Allen, a well-respected defensive mind. Speculation has Dan Campbell looking to hire Allen as DC in Detroit to replace Aaron Glenn, who is expected to take over as the Jets head coach. Campbell and Allen coached for years together in New Orleans.
The Niners hiring Allen carries the risk of doubling down on a low energy coach. The combination of Shanahan and Allen on the sideline might power a light bulb. It may seem indulgent to require a high energy DC, but the Niners defense has demanded it and succeeded in the past with a motivator.
Potential candidates the 49ers could also consider include former Cincinnati defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, former Colts DC Gus Bradley, and a large group of rising position coaches, mainly at defensive back.
What if Saleh gets hired elsewhere?
Saleh is expected to be a finalist for the Jacksonville head coaching job, he has a good relationship with owner Shad Khan, having worked for the Jags as linebacker coach from 2014-16. His other interviews with the Raiders and Cowboys are expected to go to other candidates.
Not having a Plan B is concerning when the Niners were burned by precisely that last year.
If Saleh says no, the media consensus is they hire Ulbrich or elevate Brandon Staley. A steep fall from Saleh.
While that’s the likely and expected path, there’s also a possibility to get creative. The obvious candidates like Anarumo, Bradley, and Ulbrich may get jobs, but there’s still a pool of talented coaches left – the teams still in the playoffs.
The Niners interviewed Detroit’s defensive backs and defensive passing game coordinator Deshea Townsend, if that went well, he should be a finalist. I hope they interview Baltimore’s Chris Hewitt, the Ravens assistant head coach, pass game coordinator and DB coach who has helped build dominant defenses as well as All-Pros and Pro Bowlers. Some of the best talent is still coaching, tap into that if Saleh gets the Jacksonville job.
The crossroads
The 49ers are at an inflection point with the coordinator hires. Best case they hire Robert Saleh as DC, John Fassel formerly of Dallas as special teams coordinator, and return to contention. The worst case in my opinion is they go with Brandon Staley and Nick Sorensen in those roles and continue to descend. There’s a huge gap between the two scenarios.
We’ll see if the 49ers wish is granted this time.