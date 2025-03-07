All 49ers

The 49ers Claim Cornerback Tre Tomlinson off Waivers

The 49ers just made a small move to bolster their special teams before free agency starts.

Jan 7, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Tre Tomlinson (6) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Jan 7, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Tre Tomlinson (6) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
They claimed cornerback Tre Tomlinson off waivers. Tomlinson originally was a sixth-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 2023. He appeared in 15 games as a rookie, played 45 snaps on defense and 318 snaps on special teams.

Then in 2024, the Rams placed him on the Injured Reserve List with an undisclosed injury before the season started and he missed the entire year. Yesterday, they waived him.

The 49ers must be familiar with Tomlinson considering they faced him twice in 2023. And improving special teams is a major point of emphasis this year for the 49ers. That's why they fired special teams coordinator Brian Schneider and replaced him with Brant Boyer. Perhaps Boyer likes Tomlinson's work.

Tomlinson is short for a cornerback -- technically shorter than 5'8", which means he might be too short to play outside in the 49ers' defense. But he did run a 4.41 at the Combine and could have the skills to backup Deommodore Lenoir at nickelback if Tomlinson makes the team.

The 49ers need to make major additions to their offensive and defensive lines in the draft and free agency, so it makes sense that they would add a young, cost-effective cornerback to the roster considering they need to address that position as well. They just don't have a ton of cash to throw at all their problems.

Don't be surprised if the 49ers claim more players of waivers this offseason.

Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

