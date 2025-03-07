The 49ers Claim Cornerback Tre Tomlinson off Waivers
The 49ers just made a small move to bolster their special teams before free agency starts.
They claimed cornerback Tre Tomlinson off waivers. Tomlinson originally was a sixth-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 2023. He appeared in 15 games as a rookie, played 45 snaps on defense and 318 snaps on special teams.
Then in 2024, the Rams placed him on the Injured Reserve List with an undisclosed injury before the season started and he missed the entire year. Yesterday, they waived him.
The 49ers must be familiar with Tomlinson considering they faced him twice in 2023. And improving special teams is a major point of emphasis this year for the 49ers. That's why they fired special teams coordinator Brian Schneider and replaced him with Brant Boyer. Perhaps Boyer likes Tomlinson's work.
Tomlinson is short for a cornerback -- technically shorter than 5'8", which means he might be too short to play outside in the 49ers' defense. But he did run a 4.41 at the Combine and could have the skills to backup Deommodore Lenoir at nickelback if Tomlinson makes the team.
The 49ers need to make major additions to their offensive and defensive lines in the draft and free agency, so it makes sense that they would add a young, cost-effective cornerback to the roster considering they need to address that position as well. They just don't have a ton of cash to throw at all their problems.
Don't be surprised if the 49ers claim more players of waivers this offseason.