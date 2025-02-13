All 49ers

The 49ers Defense Ranked 19th in Tackling Efficiency in 2024

The 49ers defense was soft in 2024.

Grant Cohn

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sam Okuayinonu (91) during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sam Okuayinonu (91) during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
It had some defensive backs who could cover, but it couldn't stop the run or tackle well. In fact, the 49ers defense ranked just 19th out of 32 teams in tackling efficiency according to the NFL's Next Gen Stats.

"A unit led by Fred Warner usually doesn't finish in the back half of the NFL in tackling, but with a disappointing campaign from DeVondre Campbell, who was signed to fill in for an injured Dre Greenlaw, and some inconsistency from Nick Bosa, that's exactly what happened to this season's 49ers," writes the Next Gen Stats Analytics Team.

"In Week 12 in Green Bay, they missed 24 tackles (four more than any other team in a single game this season) and they didn’t force a fumble in their final 10 games. Their saving grace was their ability to stem the damage, allowing 4.8 yards per missed tackle (second-fewest in the NFL).

"Robert Saleh’s return as defensive coordinator may be a sign of better things to come in 2025. However, he’ll face a challenge if San Francisco can’t retain Charvarius Ward, possibly the best tackling corner in the NFL, in free agency."

The 49ers' biggest offenders were their defensive linemen, particularly Bosa, who failed to finish plays at an alarming rate. Bosa needs to play with much more discipline next season. Fortunately, he should respect Robert Saleh considering he's one of the best defensive coordinators in the NFL.

In addition, look for Saleh and the 49ers to add free agents at linebacker and safety considering Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga most likely will sign elsewhere. Saleh's defenses usually are among the fastest and the best at tackling in the league.

Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

