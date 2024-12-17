All 49ers

The 49ers Fall to No. 18 in NFL.com's Week 16 Power Rankings

We're starting to learn who the 2024 49ers are.

Grant Cohn

Dec 12, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
They don't rise to the occasion. They find ways to lose games against merely decent teams. That's why they're 6-8 and don't have one impressive win on their resume this season. They're one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL despite their injuries.

And now, after their 12-6 loss to the Rams this past week, they've fallen to no. 18 in NFL.com's Week 16 power rankings.

"You couldn't produce more night-and-day performances than the 49ers did in Weeks 14 and 15," writes NFL.com analyst Eric Edholm. "Determined and dominant against the Bears, sloppy and punchless against the Rams -- all in a span of five days. Nonetheless, the big picture reveals the bigger truth, after four losses in five games: It was just never San Francisco’s season. Injuries were the biggest story. But the 49ers also underachieved at times, with the Chicago game a stark reminder of that. After all, you can't say the Niners were healthy for that one, really. They technically were more healthy against the Rams, getting Nick Bosa and Dre Greenlaw back from injury, and they still lost. Adding insult to the injury debate was De'Vondre Campbell's refusal to play, which led to even more armchair evaluation about the health of the team -- as well as a three-game suspension for the linebacker. That post-Bears afterglow sure was fleeting."

To be fair, the 49ers' defense was not sloppy and punchless -- it was inspired (minus the 14-yard catch it gave up to a wide-open Colby Parkinson on 3rd and 4 that set up the Rams' game-sealing field goal late in the fourth quarter. What the heck was that?) No, it was Kyle Shanahan's offense that was sloppy and punchless. And the offense can't blame the rain for its performance because it played even worse when the rain let up.

This offseason, the 49ers have to figure out why their offense regressed so dramatically despite excellent seasons from George Kittle, Jauan Jennings and Jordan Mason.

