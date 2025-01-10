The 49ers Offensive Line Ranked 13th in the NFL this Season per PFF
The most overly-criticized position group on the 49ers is their offensive line.
It isn't great by any means, but it also isn't bad. In fact, it's above average according to Pro Football Focus which ranks the 49ers offensive line 13th among 32 NFL teams.
"At some point, the 49ers' offensive line looked better than in recent seasons," writes PFF analyst Zoltan Buday. "However, losing its best player in left tackle Trent Williams set the unit back, and it struggled in the last month of the regular season. The 49ers might have found a future star in rookie right guard Dominick Puni, whom they selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Puni played the most snaps on the offensive line (1,078), started all 17 games and earned an 80.5 PFF overall grade, which ranked seventh among all guards.
Best player: Trent Williams
"While Williams’ 85.6 PFF overall grade was his lowest since 2018, it was still the sixth-highest grade among offensive tackles this season."
It's interesting that the 49ers offensive line ranks higher than the Vikings offensive line, which largely was credited for Sam Darnold's excellent season. Perhaps Brock Purdy created a lot of the pressure he faced this season by misreading defenses and holding the ball too long.
The 49ers do need to draft an offensive tackle to replace Trent Williams sooner or later. Perhaps sooner if this season is any indication. He missed seven games with an ankle injury that never healed.