The 49ers Officially Open Ricky Pearsall's 21-Day Practice Window
SANTA CLARA -- What a happy ending to a terrifying story.
Ricky Pearsall officially practiced with the 49ers on Monday for the first time since he got shot in the chest in San Francisco on Aug. 31. Which means he has recovered from the gunshot wound and is nearly ready to appear in his first career NFL game.
Congratulations, Ricky.
This ends the first chapter of his career, a chapter that has been filled with nothing but bad luck. Now we'll see what he can do on the field with no setbacks.
The 49ers now have 21 days to activate Pearsall to the 53-man roster. Which means they have to make a decision about him at the latest by Nov. 4 -- one day before the trade deadline. So if they want to activate him, they might trade someone to make space on the roster for him.
Even if the 49ers do eventually activate Pearsall, which is no guarantee considering he got shot less than two months ago plus he had a subluxed left shoulder which he reaggravated multiple times in the offseason, it remains to be seen how much he'll actually play this season. Because the last thing the 49ers currently need is another wide receiver.
The 49ers already are struggling to find enough targets for Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings. Aiyuk had just two catches in the 49ers' most recent win over the Seahawks. Adding Pearsall to the mix only would take opportunities away from players who deserve more opportunities, not fewer.
I'm guessing Pearsall won't practice this season unless there are multiple injuries to players above him on the depth chart.