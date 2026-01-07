Multiple 49ers Pop up on First Injury Report of the Wild Card Round

All hands on deck will be needed for the San Francisco 49ers when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card playoff round.

Unfortunately, the practice week isn't off to a hot start for the 49ers. Coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that multiple 49ers were held out of the first practice for the Wild Card game.

Trent Williams

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) enters the field prior to the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

A hamstring injury suffered against the Chicago Bears is still nagging Trent Williams. He is unable to practice today because of it. Now, Williams never participates in the first practice of the week.

The 49ers have given him a veteran rest day all season long. This is a bright side for his status to play against the Eagles. However, hamstring injuries are tricky.

It's been only 10 days since Williams hurt it. That's not much time at all to recover. Williams will need to register for at least one practice participation to play against the Eagles.

Ricky Pearsall

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Kyle Shanahan revealed that Ricky Pearsall aggravated his PCL sprain again. It occurred against the Bears. That makes sense, as you could visibly see Pearsall struggling to get up after being tackled in the game.

Although it is fishy. Pearsall was listed as a limited participant in every practice last week, heading into the matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

Now, he's not able to suit up. The 49ers are lying or withholding information on Pearsall. Similar to Williams, Pearsall needs at least one practice tallied to be active for the playoffs.

Dee Winters

September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters (53) during the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Dee Winter is dealing with an ankle injury he suffered against the Seahawks. It knocked him out of the second half of that game, so it makes sense he's still hurting.

The question is: What exactly is wrong with Winters' ankle? It's most likely a sprain, but is it a low or high? In any case, this is a concerning development for his status on Sunday.

Keion White

Nov 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Keion White (56) and San Francisco 49ers defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) sack Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Keion White missed practice today due to a groin/hamstring injury. White has been dinged up for the last few games. You have to wonder if it's all starting to catch up to him.

He hasn't been an impactful player for the 49ers, but being without a defensive lineman now would sting. The 49ers need all the help they can get on the defensive line.

