Multiple 49ers Pop up on First Injury Report of the Wild Card Round
In this story:
All hands on deck will be needed for the San Francisco 49ers when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card playoff round.
Unfortunately, the practice week isn't off to a hot start for the 49ers. Coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that multiple 49ers were held out of the first practice for the Wild Card game.
Trent Williams
A hamstring injury suffered against the Chicago Bears is still nagging Trent Williams. He is unable to practice today because of it. Now, Williams never participates in the first practice of the week.
The 49ers have given him a veteran rest day all season long. This is a bright side for his status to play against the Eagles. However, hamstring injuries are tricky.
It's been only 10 days since Williams hurt it. That's not much time at all to recover. Williams will need to register for at least one practice participation to play against the Eagles.
Ricky Pearsall
Kyle Shanahan revealed that Ricky Pearsall aggravated his PCL sprain again. It occurred against the Bears. That makes sense, as you could visibly see Pearsall struggling to get up after being tackled in the game.
Although it is fishy. Pearsall was listed as a limited participant in every practice last week, heading into the matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.
Now, he's not able to suit up. The 49ers are lying or withholding information on Pearsall. Similar to Williams, Pearsall needs at least one practice tallied to be active for the playoffs.
Dee Winters
Dee Winter is dealing with an ankle injury he suffered against the Seahawks. It knocked him out of the second half of that game, so it makes sense he's still hurting.
The question is: What exactly is wrong with Winters' ankle? It's most likely a sprain, but is it a low or high? In any case, this is a concerning development for his status on Sunday.
Keion White
Keion White missed practice today due to a groin/hamstring injury. White has been dinged up for the last few games. You have to wonder if it's all starting to catch up to him.
He hasn't been an impactful player for the 49ers, but being without a defensive lineman now would sting. The 49ers need all the help they can get on the defensive line.
Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN