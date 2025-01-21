The 49ers Pick Texas A&M DT Shemar Stewart in New Mock Draft
Defensive tackle arguably is the worst position on the 49ers.
Javon Hargrave has been a bust for the 49ers and they intend to release him when free agency starts in March. After him, the 49ers have a bunch of journeymen and unproven youngsters.
The 49ers simply haven't been able to replace DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead -- two former first-round picks whom the current regime inherited. Since John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan joined the organization in 2017, here is the full list of defensive tackles they have drafted:
Solomon Thomas
D.J. Jones
Jullian Taylor
Kentavius Street
Javon Kinlaw
Kalia Davis
Drake Jackson
Robert Beal Jr.
Horrendous list.
Despite the 49ers' complete inability to draft a quality defensive tackle, USA Today projects the 49ers to take Texas A&M defensive tackle Shemar Stewart in Round 1 of the upcoming draft.
"This might feel lofty for a player who, despite being a five-star recruit, largely flew under the radar during his collegiate career and collected just 4 ½ sacks in 37 games," writes USA Today columnist Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz. "But Stewart's stock is all about what's still to be unlocked in the 6-6, 285-pounder. Niners defensive line coach Kris Kocurek has plenty of experience in equipping physically imposing defensive linemen with a formidable pass-rush plan, and Stewart could be his latest project on a line that has slowly been sapped of much of its talent beyond Nick Bosa."
With all due respect to this analyst, the 49ers drafted Drake Jackson and Robert Beal Jr. specifically because they thought Kris Kocurek could unlock their potential, but he couldn't. Kocurek arguably is the most overrated position coach in the NFL. He hasn't developed any defensive linemen the 49ers have drafted except for Nick Bosa who was developed before he joined the league.
Take the best player available.