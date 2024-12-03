The 49ers Rebuild: There Will Be Blood
Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason are out for the year, and in likelihood so are the 49ers. Technically, San Francisco still has a 9% chance to make the playoffs, but factor in the injuries, the self-sabotaging execution, that Detroit could hang at least a 40-burger on them, and this season is well done with fries on the side.
Will anyone be ordering humble pie for dessert? That implies a willingness to change, which isn’t really the thing for Kyle Shanahan or ownership. Tweaks sure, sweeping changes don’t count on it.
So what will that look like?
General Manager
In my view, this is the team’s greatest weakness. Shanahan is calling the shots and he’s been doubling down on aging vets that have been injured, drafting weapons and then not playing them, and asking ownership to spend tens of millions in upfront cash payments to players who are missing most or all of the season.
In the bold option, John Lynch could be promoted to Team President as the Niners hire a new GM such as Detroit Assistant GM Ray Agnew, who has learned from the league’s best talent evaluator Brad Holmes for the last four years. I think the Yorks will fear the message a new GM hire sends, it’s a year too early. A new GM looks for a new coach and quarterback.
The more subtle move is to tell Lynch and his scouts, this offseason is a role reversal, you have final say on personnel, Shanahan advises. There would be hints if this was or wasn’t done. The Niners take Michigan tight end Colston Loveland in the first round, Shanahan has absolute power nothing has changed. They take a defensive lineman in the first, and two offensive linemen by the fourth, Lynch and his team may be drafting.
Defensive Coordinator
DC Nick Sorensen and Assistant Head Coach Brandon Staley would appear to be on their way out. Robert Saleh returning to the Niners would be welcomed by all, but perhaps not by him, been there done that, his career would likely be better served by going elsewhere.
If Cleveland moves on from Kevin Stefanski, Jim Schwartz would be an excellent choice. An old head DC, who runs the Wide 9, and has a proven track record of success. The Niners were interested in Jeff Ulbrich last year, the current interim coach of the Jets. Former New Orleans head coach Dennis Allen is another possibility.
Special Teams Coordinator
Brian Schneider cannot return, it is not an option, the special teams have failed under his leadership. Rick Gosselin is a Dallas football writer who ranks special teams groups annually and his work is highly respected. His top-ranked special teams unit two years running is in Houston, led by 37-year old Frank Ross. Other leading candidates include Dave Fipp in Detroit and Ryan Ficken with the Chargers.
Departures
Deebo Samuel is out of juice, he’s paid far too much for far too little, he needs to go. Another test of whether Shanahan is stripped of final personnel control is what happens with Deebo this offseason. The days of dealing Samuel are over, his contract relative to performance is too ugly to get anything in trade.
Juice is out of juice. Kyle Juszczyk can point to another Pro Bowl this year, but naming a fullback to the team is an anachronism. Few teams have one, ask fans to name one they’ll say Juszczyk and can't come up with anyone else. I’d expect when he retires, fullback will be removed from the Pro Bowl ballot. A look at the All-22 film tells the story of Juszczyk’s performance this year, he needs to retire.
Javon Hargrave is scheduled to make a base salary of $19.9 million next year, he has to be released, likely with a post-June 1 designation. Charvarius Ward is talented, but a cap casualty, too old and the Niners have Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green. Talanoa Hufanga is hurt too often and will be too expensive, the team will need to draft a free safety. Aaron Banks is worth more to another team on the open market than his value to the Niners, he’s also gone in free agency.
Dre Greenlaw in my view has to be kept and will be re-signed.
Additions in free agency and the draft in Part 2 later this week.