The Schedule is Out: What's Next?

The NFL announced its 2022 schedule this week. Here are my six biggest takeaways for the 49ers:

1. Start with baby steps again.

In 2021, the 49ers started the season with two road games but avoided facing more formidable opponents early in the season before the home opener against the Packers. The NFL scheduling committee has been generous for another year. The road game against Chicago and the home opener in the second week against the depleted Seahawks will allow the team to settle in.

2. Russell Wilson refuses to go away.

Russell Wilson owned the 49ers during his Seattle years, and the nightmare just won’t seem to end. The Week 3 game against the Broncos is an away game that can bring back haunted memories to 49ers fans in front of a national audience. The Broncos defense will carry an equal amount of workload for the team's success, which means Wilson will not have to take the team on his shoulders. Wilson is already viewed as a potential MVP candidate. This game might be the first defeat of the season for the 49ers.

3. Bye week: Perfect timing

The 49ers schedule is one of the toughest in the NFL, so they could use a break when it is needed the most. The Week 9 bye will give the team the breathing space it’s looking for after facing the Broncos, Chiefs and Rams twice. The team had an early bye week in 2021 but did not capitalize on the advantage. The bye week is sandwiched between games against two Los Angeles-based teams.

4. Will they slip?

During the first 10 weeks, the 49ers will play three AFC West teams in addition to the Rams. Which means the 49ers could slip below .500 by Week 10.

5. On the road early

Before the bye week, the 49ers will play five away games. They have a total of eight away games this year, including an international game in Mexico City. With the team hoping to hand over the reins to Trey Lance, the brutal schedule might force the 49ers to fight for a Wild Card spot at the end of October.

6. Eyes are on them

The schedule consists of five prime-time games this year. The Weeks 3 and 4 encounters are back-to-back prime-time blockbusters against the Broncos and Rams. After the bye week, the Chargers and Cardinals are waiting to take on the 49ers. The remaining Week 15 prime-time game against Seahawks might be a dead rubber if the 49ers collapse under the heavy weight of their opponents.