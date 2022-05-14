Skip to main content

The Schedule is Out: What's Next?

Can we please see Trey Lance vs. Justin Fields already?

The NFL announced its 2022 schedule this week. Here are my six biggest takeaways for the 49ers:

1. Start with baby steps again.

In 2021, the 49ers started the season with two road games but avoided facing more formidable opponents early in the season before the home opener against the Packers. The NFL scheduling committee has been generous for another year. The road game against Chicago and the home opener in the second week against the depleted Seahawks will allow the team to settle in.

2. Russell Wilson refuses to go away.

Russell Wilson owned the 49ers during his Seattle years, and the nightmare just won’t seem to end. The Week 3 game against the Broncos is an away game that can bring back haunted memories to 49ers fans in front of a national audience. The Broncos defense will carry an equal amount of workload for the team's success, which means Wilson will not have to take the team on his shoulders. Wilson is already viewed as a potential MVP candidate. This game might be the first defeat of the season for the 49ers.

3. Bye week: Perfect timing

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 49ers schedule is one of the toughest in the NFL, so they could use a break when it is needed the most. The Week 9 bye will give the team the breathing space it’s looking for after facing the Broncos, Chiefs and Rams twice. The team had an early bye week in 2021 but did not capitalize on the advantage. The bye week is sandwiched between games against two Los Angeles-based teams.

4. Will they slip?

During the first 10 weeks, the 49ers will play three AFC West teams in addition to the Rams. Which means the 49ers could slip below .500 by Week 10.

5. On the road early

Before the bye week, the 49ers will play five away games. They have a total of eight away games this year, including an international game in Mexico City. With the team hoping to hand over the reins to Trey Lance, the brutal schedule might force the 49ers to fight for a Wild Card spot at the end of October.

6. Eyes are on them

The schedule consists of five prime-time games this year. The Weeks 3 and 4 encounters are back-to-back prime-time blockbusters against the Broncos and Rams. After the bye week, the Chargers and Cardinals are waiting to take on the 49ers. The remaining Week 15 prime-time game against Seahawks might be a dead rubber if the 49ers collapse under the heavy weight of their opponents. 

In This Article (1)

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

My Post - 2022-05-13T150943.993
News

The Good and Not So Good from Rookie 49ers Minicamp

By Grant Cohn19 hours ago
My Post - 2022-05-03T134552.977
News

Five Must Watch Games on the 49ers’ 2022 Schedule

By Jose Luis Sanchez III23 hours ago
My Post - 2022-05-12T140615.973
News

49ers Release 2022 Schedule

By Grant CohnMay 12, 2022
My Post - 2022-04-04T131644.704
News

Why the 49ers Won’t Name Trey Lance the Starter Right Now

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIMay 12, 2022
My Post - 2022-04-18T073642.748
News

What is the Ideal Week One Matchup for the 49ers in 2022?

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIMay 11, 2022
My Post - 2022-05-11T135323.677
News

The Biggest Question Mark Remaining in the 49ers Starting Lineup

By Grant CohnMay 11, 2022
USATSI_17172371
News

Which Teams on the 2022 NFL Schedule will the 49ers Face in Primetime?

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIMay 10, 2022
My Post - 2022-05-10T131953.308
News

Chris Simms Says the 49ers are Scared to Start Trey Lance

By Grant CohnMay 10, 2022