The 49ers Should Go After Devin White
In one of the most shocking roster moves of the day, the Eagles have released LB Devin White after not being used once this entire season. This move is questionable for so many different reasons, but the biggest is where will he go next.
Plenty of teams could utilize White's incredible speed and downhill ability to bolster their defense, but the Niners could use it the most. De'Vondre Campbell has not shown himself to be a starting linebacker on this team, maybe not any team. Currently, Campbell ranks as the 69th LB according to PFF. There are only 79 LBs graded. He is one of the very few players to not have one PFF Grade above 55 for his position. In case stats aren't enough, watch some films it'll be the same. In particular, watch Kyler Murray's rushing TD against the 49ers from Sunday. Even Shanahan threw the blame on him.
Devin White's rare speed is his biggest attribute, and the Niners are the team to utilize it. Look at how Fred Warner travels across the field like a bullet to make a tackle. Warner does that with a 4.64 40 time. Devin White makes Warner look like a turtle with his 4.42. Imagine if Devin White, one of the most naturally gifted LBs in the game today, could take some time to learn from Fred Warner. He's already made it clear in interviews that he loves and respects Fred Warner's game, all he would have to do is put in the time and effort to learn how to play in SF. He would be scary for any team to face and would bolster this unit more than De'Vondre Campbell has. They could get all of that for less than $4 million.
White's contract was a one-year deal worth $4 million. He's seemingly not going to get a better deal if he was just cut, so spend a few million that you have to see what he's got. It would already be less than what Campbell makes, and you can have them compete for the starting role.
It feels so obvious to me that this should happen, signing White gives a huge opportunity for this LB core to strengthen without Greenlaw, but it is a small gamble. Maybe the Eagles were correct, maybe he's not the same player he was when he won a Superbowl. Or maybe the Eagles are falling apart and couldn't figure out how to use him. As long as this ends with the Niners getting to see it for themselves then I'll be happy, I'd hate to see him go to a competitor and perform.
