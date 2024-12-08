All 49ers

The 49ers Still Plan to Give Brock Purdy a Multi-Year Extension

Strange timing.

Grant Cohn

Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Snow sits on top of the helmet of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) in the fourth quarter game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Snow sits on top of the helmet of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) in the fourth quarter game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Brock Purdy has lost two games in a row, he may or may not have an injured throwing shoulder and his record in his last 16 starts is 8-8. His stock is lower than it ever has been since he became a starting quarterback in the NFL and he has five more games this season to show he can bounce back.

Despite all that, the 49ers still want to give him a multi-year contract extension this offseason according to The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"For the San Francisco 49ers," Rapoport said, "this season has obviously not gone as they hoped and expected, leading to some questions -- I guess -- about whether or not Brock Purdy is still the guy. From what I am told, he is in fact still the guy, and the 49ers plan on locking Brock Purdy up on a long-term extension this coming offseason."

Why are the 49ers in such a rush to extend Purdy?

Don't they want to see if he can regain his Pro Bowl form or if his dominance was short-lived? He's under contract next year. They could make him play out his rookie deal and then franchise tag him in 2026 if he continues his inconsistent play.

Extending Brock Purdy most likely would cost the 49ers more than $50 million per season. That's too much money for a quarterback who's good but not elite. Instead of making Purdy the highest-paid player in franchise history, they could trade him for a first-round pick and sign Sam Darnold for $30 million per season.

Even if the 49ers keep Purdy, they need to draft a quarterback this offseason potentially as high as Round 1. Because Purdy has clear limitations. He can't play in wet weather and his passes have less zip on them now than they had a year ago. His surgically-repaired throwing arm could be wearing down. He hasn't thrown deep since before the bye week. Something is off with him.

Last year, the Atlanta Vikings gave Kirk Cousins a multi-year extension and then drafted a quarterback in Round 1 a couple months later. Don't be surprised if the 49ers do something similar with Purdy this offseason.

