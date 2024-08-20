The Good and Not So Good from Day 18 of 49ers Training Camp
SANTA CLARA -- Here's who stood out on Day 18 of 49ers training camp. Keep in mind, the team played two days ago, so the practice lasted just an hour and most of the backups did not participate in 11-on-11 team drills.
THE GOOD
1. QB Brock Purdy
Bounced back from a rough preseason outing and completed 13 of 16 passes including a 60-yard touchdown pass to Robbie Chosen. This throw easily was Purdy's best of camp. Chosen had a step on Deommodore Lenoir and Purdy threw the ball in stride where only Chosen could catch it. Purdy has improved his deep ball since his rookie season. He gets much more air underneath it these days.
2. WR Robbie Chosen
Caught his second pass of camp and it was a 60-yard bomb over Deommodore Lenoir, the MVP of the offseason. Which means Chosen might have a little gas left in the tank. I haven't seen anyone else on the team burn Lenoir like that in camp. The only other player on the team who could do that is Brandon Aiyuk.
3. RB Isaac Guerendo
Finally returned to practice after missing almost all of training camp with a pulled hamstring. Played extensively with the starters and looked fantastic. Had four carries for roughly 30 yards. Looked much more explosive than Cody Schrader, who did not participate in team drills.
4. CB Charvarius Ward
Broke up a deep pass from Purdy that was intended for George Kittle. Even when Charvarius Ward is bored and going through the motions, he's a lockdown cornerback.
THE NOT SO GOOD
1. The entire defense
It couldn't stop anything today. It gave up a 60-yard touchdown catch to Robbie Chosen who has one foot in retirement. And it gave up a 10-yard walk-in touchdown run to Patrick Taylor Jr. who won't make the team. Nick Bosa had a couple sacks, but other than him, the 49ers defense simply didn't try hard.
2. WR Jacob Cowing
Limped off the field with an apparent leg injury on the final play of practice. The injury did not seem serious but it did seem painful.
3. WR Ricky Pearsall
Still hasn't been cleared to resume practicing. Apparently, he reaggravated a shoulder injury he suffered in OTAs, which means this injury won't go away. So the 49ers have to be patient with Pearsall. Don't be surprised if he's inactive early in the season. He simply isn't ready to play.