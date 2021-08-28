The Jalen Hurd Dilemma That the 49ers are Facing

It’s almost time for final roster cuts for the San Francisco 49ers.

One decision that they face is what to do with Jalen Hurd. The guy has struggled to stay on the field in training camp and has yet to make an appearance in a preseason game. The 49ers understand the talent that Hurd possesses and what they can do with him, but if he cannot sustain good health then all that talent is irrelevant.

This is the dilemma the 49ers face with Hurd.

He has talent that entices you to keep him along with being a third-round draft pick. But if he cannot find a place on the field due to constant injuries, what use is he to the 49ers? For a team that has been consistently atop the list with injuries in the NFL, this is a player that they should resist with the temptation of his talent.

“I know he's one of our top six receivers, so that's not an issue,” said Kyle Shanahan. “That’s how it was for Dee Ford last year. That's how [S Jaquiski] Tartt is. We know they’re one of our top guys at those positions, but it's such a scary thing and a hard decision for the 53. We have other guys there after those guys who are good and who can make this team and really help us. But you have to make sure guys are healthy enough to play through the year, that they don't just get to Week 1 and only last a quarter and a half.

“And then they’ve got another injury and you're wishing you had a guy there, but he didn't make the 53 because of that. So, there's no right or wrong answer. That's just the challenge of it. And you try to get as much information as you can, which is usually if they can make it through a whole camp, they can make it through the season. But obviously they weren't in a situation where they could do that. So that's the dilemma with going into camp hurt and that's the stress of it for everybody coaches, players, the 53-man roster. But that's just part of it.”

Keeping Hurd on the roster is not something I would advise the 49ers. How I see it, this is about resisting projection and imagination. Projecting what Hurd can be IF he is healthy is exactly that. On a team that has Jimmy Garoppolo and Dee Ford, Hurd is the most injury prone. Let that sink in.

Cutting ties with Hurd would cost the 49ers $566,248 in dead money the next two seasons. The sixth spot at wide receiver would have to be someone who doesn't carry any injury concern and can fill in if needed on the offense. Hurd's retention could prove to be a costly decision for the 49ers.

One that they could end up regretting.