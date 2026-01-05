49ers are Placing This Standout Starter on Injured Reserve

What a bummer.

The San Francisco 49ers will not have standout starting linebacker Tatum Bethune available for the playoffs. Coach Kyle Shanahan revealed via conference call that Bethune is heading for the Injured Reserve list.

Bethune suffered a significant groin injury in the loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the regular-season finale. The details of the severity of his injury are unclear, but it's enough to rule him out for the year if the 49ers were to go far in the playoffs.

This could not have come at a worse time for the 49ers. They cannot afford to lose any players on defense with a pivotal Wild Card playoff matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles looming.

Where the 49ers go from here

Bethune has filled in nicely for Fred Warner since Week 6. He's been one of the very few bright spots on the 49ers' defense this year. Now, they must go on without him.

With Bethune out, the 49ers will look to Eric Kendricks as the starting middle linebacker. His addition is looking amazing now that Bethune is hurt.

The timing of when the 49ers added him is also great. Kendricks has had enough time to understand the playbook and get into playing shape.

He's a savvy veteran who was once a high-level player in the league for several years. Kendricks is an excellent player to fill in at this juncture.

Still, it means the 49ers' depth takes another hit. The linebacker position is easily the most decimated position on the team.

Warner has been out, now Bethune is, rookie Nick Martin is on Injured Reserve, and Dee Winters exited the game against Seattle with an injury.

It looks desolate at linebacker for the 49ers. If one more player goes down, they will be hopeless. It's already a bleak situation as it is, even if Kendricks can turn back the clock.

Against the Seahawks, the 49ers were forced to trot out newly added linebacker Garret Wallow. Look for the Eagles to attack the 49ers here.

Bethune's injury only adds to the injury theme of the 49ers this season. It's only adding more weight to Robert Saleh's shoulders. There's only so much he can do to overcome these injuries.

A few players are going to need to step up, but I wouldn't hold my breath on that.

