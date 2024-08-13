The Main Goal for the Remainder of Training Camp for the 49ers
Training camp this year for the San Francisco 49ers was supposed to be their first step taken in starting their run at another Super Bowl appearance.
It's the time for all of the players to become acclimated and get into game shape to be ready for Week 1. Unfortunately, the 49ers have had trouble doing that. Injuries have been running rampant for the 49ers. It's gotten to the point where they can't even have an efficient practice.
That is why the 49ers ended up canceling their joint-practices with the New Orleans Saints this week.
"It really wasn't the best thing for our team, with where we're at injury-wise. Love doing that stuff, and love to go out there, but the risk was too much. It outweighed the reward," said Kyle Shanahan. "We had like 23 guys miss practice last Thursday, who couldn't play in the game also and most of them starters and things like that. And when that happens, the twos and threes really have to take a heavy load."
Given how frequent the injuries have been, you would think that the 49ers ran an entire field underneath ladders. That is how much bad luck they have had with them. At this point, the main goal of training camp isn't to enhance and ascend the team anymore. It is all about getting to the regular season healthy.
Obviously, that is always the goal for every team. But again, the frequency of these injuries from the 49ers is restricting them from having adequate practices. Now, they have to use the regular season to find their groove and establish themselves instead of doing that in training camp.
It's better than trying to force players back just to try to get something going. As soon as that happens, boom, another injury has occurred. Right now the 49ers just have to get through this and make it to the regular season as healthy as possible.