Recapping the 49ers All-Decade Offense

Offensive Linemen (5) - Click here full the full offensive linemen breakdown

LT) Joe Staley (2007-2019)

Quick Analysis (QA): Staley started more games throughout his career than any other offensive linemen in the history of the franchise, making him one of the best at the position to ever wear the red and gold.

This past decade, Staley was selected to multiple Pro Bowls and named a Second-Team All-Pro a handful of times. Staley is also the only 49ers player to appear in all 11 of the team’s playoff games from 2010-2019.

LG) Mike Iupati (2010 - 2014)

QA: This past decade Iupati started the second most games among all 49ers offensive linemen, including eight starts in the playoffs. Iupati was selected to multiple Pro Bowls and named a First-Team All-Pro.

C) Jonathan Goodwin (2011-2013)

QA: Though Goodwin only had a three-year stint with the team, he certainly made the most of it. Each year Goodwin was the 49ers center, the team made the playoffs and at least appeared in the NFC Championship Game. He was nothing short of an iron man, playing in all 56 of the team’s regular and postseason games.

RG) Alex Boone (2009 - 2015)

QA: In 2012, Boone became the starting right guard in place of Adam Snyder. Boone held that starting position until the end of the 2015 season. Boone was named a Second-Team All-Pro by Pro Football Focus in 2012.

RT) Anthony Davis (2010-2014, 2016)

QA: Davis’ 71 starts are the third most among 49ers offensive linemen this decade. Davis started all eight of the 49ers playoff games between 2011 and 2013.

Wide Receivers (3) and Tight End (1) - Click here for the full receiver and tight end breakdown

WR #1) Anquan Boldin (2013 - 2015)

QA: Over the last decade, Boldin ranks second in receptions, yards, and touchdowns among all 49ers receivers. Boldin was a tremendous 49er on and off the field, and won multiple awards that highlighted his high character. Boldin has the highest per-season averages of any receiver since 2010.

WR #2) Michael Crabtree (2009-2014)

QA: Crabtree led all 49ers receivers in catches, yards, and touchdowns this past decade. During the course of his time with the 49ers, Crabree played in all eight of the 49ers playoff games. During the last ten years, his four postseason touchdown receptions are second to Vernon Davis (6).

WR #3) Kendrick Bourne (2017-Present)

QA: Bourne’s numbers each of the past three seasons rank him fourth in catches, fourth in yards, and third in touchdowns by a 49ers wide receiver since 2010. Since 2018, Bourne leads all receivers on the team in receptions, yards, and touchdowns.

TE) Vernon Davis (2006-2015)

QA: Since 2010, Davis leads all 49ers tight ends in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. During that same time frame, Davis leads the team in postseason receiving yards and touchdowns.

Running Backs (2) and Fullback (1) - Click here for the full backfield breakdown

RB #1) Frank Gore (2005-2014)

QA: Gore is the 49ers all-time leading rusher with 11,073 yards, and his 64 rushing touchdowns rank second to Joe “the Jet” Perry (68). This past decade, Gore led or tied for first in every single rushing statistical category in both regular and postseason play.

RB #2) Raheem Mostert (2016 - Present)

QA: Mostert is tied with Vernon Davis for the most single-season touchdowns by a 49er this past decade (15). This past postseason, Mostert became the first player in NFL history to rush for 200 yards and 4 touchdowns in a playoff game.

FB) Kyle Juszczyk (2017 - Present)

QA: Since signing with the team, Juszczyk has the fourth-most receptions and receiving yards of all 49ers within that same time frame. Juszczyk leads all 49ers fullbacks this decade in rushing yards, receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

His tremendous play has been recognized through Pro Bowl selections and by winning the Bill Walsh award, which goes out to the team’s MVP.

Quarterback) Colin Kaepernick (2011 - 2016) Click here for the full quarterback breakdown

QA: Kaepernick is well deserving of this All-Decade selection, as he has had more playoff success than any other 49ers’ quarterback since Steve Young. Kaepernick led the 49ers in all passing categories this past decade, and has the third most rushing yards.

Flex QB/RB/FB/WR/TE/OL (1): George Kittle (2017-Present)

QA: Kittle didn’t make it as the All-Decade tight end, but he does make it as a flex. This past decade, George Kittle set the single-season receiving yard record for a tight end. He also recorded more receiving yards than any other tight end in NFL history, in their first three seasons. Kittle is a large reason why the team was able to turn things around so quickly, and is more than deserving to be an All-Decade selection.

