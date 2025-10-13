This player currently is the 49ers’ most dangerous offensive weapon
The San Francisco 49ers lost 30-19 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite the defeat, they remain top of the NFC West. However, it was their first road loss of the 2025 season.
Once again, injuries were a key takeaway from the game. This time, Fred Warner was affected, suffering a season-ending ankle injury. A truly devastating injury to the organization that sees him and Nick Bosa out before the halfway mark.
On the other side of the ball, the offense hasn't really clicked into gear yet. Injuries again have played a factor, and backup quarterback Mac Jones suffered his first defeat with the 49ers since stepping in for Brock Purdy.
The best offensive weapon currently is Kendrick Bourne
Throughout this season, Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers have had to keep chopping and changing their lineup as the weeks go by.
It’s hardly ideal to keep making those changes, but somehow the 49ers still hold a 4-2 record despite that.
For starters, tight end George Kittle has yet to return from Injured Reserve after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1.
Let’s not forget that Ricky Pearsall is still sidelined with an injury. His absence is noticeable, but it’s better not to risk further damage.
It gets even more complicated with Jauan Jennings, who returned in Week 6 but revealed after the game that he played with five broken ribs. An absolute warrior, he’s had to step up to help fill the void.
The only fit and healthy player producing impressive numbers is Kendrick Bourne. Last week against the Los Angeles Rams, he posted 142 yards on 10 receptions, and on Sunday, he matched the same yardage with half the number of receptions.
With an average of 28.4 yards per reception, Kendrick Bourne’s motivation to produce incredible numbers back-to-back is likely a combination of reconnecting with Mac Jones after their time in New England and trying to fill the void left by the current injuries.
Bourne is playing absolutely electric right now, and it’s great to see that on his return to San Francisco, he’s on course to put up the best numbers of his career.
During his first stint, he was useful, but this time around, although he signed a one-year deal, he could possibly be considered for an extension to help combat further injury problems.
As for the here and now, as Jennings and Pearsall continue to battle their respective injuries, Bourne looks settled and should continue to make a difference.