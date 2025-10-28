All 49ers

Three 49ers Whose Stock Increased in the Loss to the Texans

No other players on the 49ers raised their stock more in the loss against the Texans than these three.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Oct 26, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Losing to the Houston Texans is deflating for the San Francisco 49ers.

However, there were some bright spots in the game with three 49ers managing to increase their stock in the loss to the Texans.

Deommodore Lenoir

San Francisco 49ers defensive back Deommodore Lenoir (2)
Oct 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive back Deommodore Lenoir (2) before the start of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images / Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Deommodore Lenoir isn't necessarily a player who can raise his stock. He's an established player that everyone knows is talented and reliable.

However, he reeled in his first interception of the season against the Texans. Lenoir broke the 49ers' ridiculous streak of games without an interception dating back to last season.

Now, I know Lenoir goofed when he didn't surrender himself after he picked off C.J. Stroud. The 49ers would've had enough time to kick a field goal or get into position for one.

Nevertheless, he deserves recognition, given how long it's been for the 49ers to record an interception. He can be forgiven for making a mistake, especially since it didn't significantly alter the game.

Mac Jones

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10)
Oct 26, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) looks to throw downfield during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Somehow, Mac Jones continues to increase his stock. He doesn't need to do so after gutting out an impressive performance on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams.

But his performance against the Texans boosts his stock once again. He didn't have anywhere near the great game he had against the Rams in this one.

What boosts his stock is how resilient he was under the immense pressure he faced from Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter throughout the game. Plenty of quarterbacks would've folded and struggled to get anything going.

Yet, Jones made some sweet throws in the game and didn't waver. He plays so fearlessly, even when the pressure is getting to him constantly -- tip of the cap to Jones for trying to keep the 49ers' offense afloat.

Ji'Ayir Brown

San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown (27)
Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown (27) before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Ji'Ayir Brown's performance against the Texans wasn't anything to rave about. The reason his stock is increased is because he got the start over rookie Marques Sigle.

Malik Mustapha is now back as a fulltime starter, which means there was only one safety starting spot open. Brown had been getting integrated a lot more in the last few games.

However, Sigle had been the starter and has been decent at it. Apparently Sigle hasn't been decent enough as the 49ers went with Brown over him. Sigle didn't log a defensive snap in this game.

There's no telling if the 49ers will roll with Brown as the starter next to Mustapha the rest of the season. But the fact he supplanted Sigle for this game shows he's earning favor with the coaches.

