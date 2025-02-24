Three Defensive Tackles the 49ers Should Target in Free Agency
It’s no secret that the 49ers need to drastically improve their defensive line. Edge rusher is still lacking despite Leonard Floyd being a solid performer in 2024.
However, defensive tackle is where the 49ers need serious reinforcement. They have to find a player or two in free agency that they can sign to give them the needed impact. It’ll be difficult since free-agent defensive tackles aren’t too impressive and some of the top ones are older like Calais Campbell. Still, there is at least one player the 49ers can get that will give them a boost.
Here are three defensive tackles the 49ers should target in free agency.
Osa Odighizuwa
This is the dream-free agent and the most difficult player to sign for the 49ers. Osa Odighizuwa is coming off an amazing season despite not having the eye-popping numbers. That’s the life of a defensive tackle. Odighizuwa makes up for his lack of numbers with his ferocity on the field.
He’s been consistent throughout his career and has shown to improve. The issue with him is everyone is going to be gunning for him. He’s only 26 years old and is a high-level player. That’s every team’s dream. The fact that he’s a free agent means he’s going to cost more than he should and I don’t know if the 49ers are willing to do that given they need more than one impactful player there.
D.J. Jones
Robert Saleh has reportedly advocated for the 49ers to re-sign Dre Greenlaw. It makes sense to want a player with whom he is familiar and who can play at a high level. He may do the same with D.J. Jones, who is entering free agency after playing for the Broncos the last few years. Pro Football Focus gave him a decent 64.1 grade, ranking 58th among defensive linemen.
However, his pass rush grade is an exceptional 71.2, ranking 31st among defensive linemen. The 49ers can use an impactful pass-rushing interior lineman, especially one they know can excel with their defense. Targeting Jones seems to be a likely scenario and a sound idea since he shouldn’t be that expensive. I like him on a two-year deal.
Poona Ford
It’s not too difficult for players to thrive under head coach Jim Harbaugh. That is exactly what Poona Ford did with the Chargers. He hits the open market looking to capitalize off the solid 2024 season he had. Pro Football Focus gave him a tremendous 85.3 grade, ranking 5th among all defensive linemen.
Ford will likely look to cash out and pursue a deal with more security. He won’t break the bank with anything lucratively, but he certainly won’t be cheap either. It’s a matter of if the 49ers feel they can get him to sustain his level of play from 2024, which he hasn’t managed to do in the last few seasons. So, there’s risk involved with adding him, especially if he’s signed to a multi-year deal.