49ers Select Top Defensive Tackle Prospect in Latest Mock Draft
Drafting an offensive or defensive linemen is the top position for the 49ers with pick No. 11.
It should come as no surprise that Pro Football Network has the 49ers selecting Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant in their latest mock draft. Here is what they had to say on the selection.
"The 2024 season was extremely underwhelming for the standards of the 49ers’ success. In order to return to Super Bowls, they need to boost the talent of their defense. Kenneth Grant is an unreal athlete with a ginormous frame. He can clear up space and divert attention from Nick Bose andFred Warner."
Grant would be a strong fit for the 49ers. He would address a position of need to give the 49ers a destructive presence at the interior. Grant has proven to play at a high level for the last two seasons, which is a key factor. The 49ers can't target players who are one-year wonders.
Grant showed promise in his first year and lived up to that promise in years two and three. He has a solid resume that should give every team comfort in taking him. Pro Football Focus has Grant ranked No. 14 on their big board, so taking him at No. 11 is okay.
I just wonder if the 49ers aren't better off drafting someone else instead. Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons was still on the board of this mock draft. Maybe the 49ers are better off drafting him instead.
It's a tough decision for the 49ers to make, especially since this NFL draft is being regarded as "loaded" with defensive tackles by draft experts. If the 49ers were to take Grant, it would be a solid get, but maybe one they could pass on to get a defensive tackle later.
