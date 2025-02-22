All 49ers

Potential Rams Trade Bodes Well for the 49ers

The Rams might weaken their team if they trade this player away, which the 49ers are surely rooting for.

Dec 12, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) directs teammates before a play against the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
A power shift in the NFC West might occur this offseason.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Rams have permitted Matthew Stafford to speak to other teams in search of a trade. This bodes well for the 49ers if the Rams execute this trade. Stafford is a teetering top-five quarterback in the NFL.

To have him out of the division will make facing the Rams easier. It's unlikely the Rams will find an upgrade at quarterback if they trade Stafford. There isn't anyone better in free agency or the draft that they can get.

It's curious why the Rams would want to divorce Stafford this offseason after an impressive 2024 season. This likely has to do with the money Stafford is owed given his age and injury history. Maybe the Rams are trying to let him go before it gets too late.

In any case, the Rams getting rid of Stafford will weaken them tremendously. It will allow the 49ers a clear path to retaking the NFC West. However, the 49ers still need to strengthen some key areas before looking externally.

If they can tie up their loose ends, they can take advantage of the situation in the division. The Rams are the only real threat to the 49ers in the NFC West. Seattle still has Geno Smith and the Cardinals seem like they can never ascend.

Once the Rams trade Stafford, it will make matching up against them easier for the 49ers. It makes this offseason that much more important for them if that trade does materialize. The Rams are openly telling the 49ers to take the division title, but it won't happen if they can't upgrade their talent.

