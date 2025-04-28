Three Safeties the 49ers Should Sign With Mustapha Out
News broke out of the blue on Apr. 26 that the 49ers would potentially be without safety Malik Mustapha until midseason.
Mustapha injured his surgically repaired ACL from 2022 in the regular season finale against the Cardinals, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN. The news of this hit like cold water on your back.
It is news to the public, but not to the 49ers. It's unreal how they've been able to keep this under wraps for months. Surely, the 49ers have to be considering signing a free agent safety.
That probably won't happen now. The 49ers will likely give Mustapha a chance to prove he can return by training camp. But if it isn't looking well, there are three safeties the 49ers should sign.
Justin Simmons
He's not an elite player like he was a few years ago, but Justin Simmons is still a player who can improve a defense. The 49ers had reported interest in him last year.
Maybe it is still there now that they know adding a safety might be needed. They at least know Simmons is willing to wait. He signed right around training camp last year with the Falcons.
So, he is a player who has no problem waiting. The 49ers won't need to be in a rush to bring him in. Simmons should be a fit with Robert Saleh at the helm and can help with Mustapha on the mend.
Julian Blackmon
Another safety the 49ers had interest in last offseason is Julian Blackmon. Unlike with Simmons, the 49ers actually brought Blackmon on a visit. They showcased their interest rather than leaked it.
Blackmon would be a great signing because of his age. He's only 26 years old right now, so it fits under the umbrella of getting younger for the 49ers. He could end up being a duo with Mustapha for the foreseeable future.
Blackmon is a better player than Ji'Ayir Brown. Rather than signing Blackmon as a fill-in for Mustapha, they can sell him a chance to continue to start when he returns. He is the safety the 49ers should sign.
Tashaun Gipson
Last but not least is Tashaun Gipson. He is a player the 49ers can circle back to because he will be cheap and will be okay as a temporary fill-in.
Going with Gipson is the likeliest signing the 49ers make if they do go that route. Simmons and Blackmon will cost way more than Gipson.
And while Blackmon is justifiably worth it, I doubt the 49ers will make an exception on their financial spending plan this offseason. Gipson would be the player they bring in.