Three Teams That can Sign Jason Verrett Away From the 49ers

Re-signing Jason Verrett is certainly a goal of the 49ers.

However, it is definitely going to take some maneuvering on their end to make Verrett's contract fit. He isn't going to be cashed out heavily, but the 49ers salary cap isn't in the best shape to accommodate him and other free agents.

That means there is a decent chance Verrett signs elsewhere. Here are three teams that can sign Verrett away from the 49ers.

New York Jets

Almost every free agent from the 49ers is going to be tied with the Jets. It is just the reality of the situation given that Robert Saleh is now the head coach there. Verrett could be a player that Saleh demands that the Jets go out and sign. The emergence of Verrett last season allowed Saleh to adjust his defense to more man-to-man coverage and increased blitzes for the 49ers.

And if you're Verrett, playing for Saleh again is enticing because he knows he can be successful with him. The Jets can also offer Verrett a sweet deal since they have the most salary cap space in the league. Even given his injury concerns, the Jets can take a swing on Verrett since they have the cap space.

Washington Football Team

Washington was a defensive juggernaut in 2022. What better way to sustain that status than to bring in a high-level talent like Verrett. Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio is surely going to give his approval and possibly advocate for Washington to get Verrett. He will just make their defense that much more stout, and considering the enormous question mark at quarterback, they need to be elite on defense.

Washington has ample salary cap space ($38.2 million), so they can afford to give Verrett a fair offer. Now I do not expect a lucrative deal for him because his injury history is still concerning. But at least with the cap space that Washington has, they can afford the risk with Verrett. Do not forget that Martin Mayhew, former Vice President of Player Personnel for the 49ers, is now the general manager for Washington. He knows a thing or two about the ability of Verrett and what he can bring.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts signed and revitalized Xavier Rhodes' career. He was a shell of himself in his final years with Vikings and then bounced back immensely with the Colts. Now the Colts have a chance to sign another former elite cornerback talent in Verrett with Rhodes likely gone. Except now the Colts will have to shell out a bit more cash for Verrett since he is coming off an impressive season.

Swapping out Rhodes for Verrett is actually a massive upgrade for the Colts. Rhodes was solid in 2020, but Verrett was lockdown. He proved it in the multiple matchups he had with DeAndre Hopkins and D.K. Metcalf. The Colts are already a monstrous defense. Adding Verrett would just be unfair at this point, but they have the cap space to do it. Not to mention that they need to ensure their defense is good for multiple possession games in case Carson Wentz is still a turnover machine.