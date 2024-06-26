Travis Kelce Believes the Optimal Offense for the 49ers is run Through George Kittle
The San Francisco 49ers have an abundance of talent on offense.
But no matter who they want to give the ball to, it is always Christian McCaffrey that is the lead guy. Kyle Shanahan would be a fool to deviate from that plan, especially since McCaffrey earned NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2023 as well as being named an MVP finalist.
McCaffrey will forever be the featured guy until he is no longer with the 49ers since he gives them their optimal offense. Well, it turns out that someone believes the 49ers' offense has a better way to be ran. That someone is Travis Kelce who recently appeared on 'Bussin with the Boys' where he believes that the optimal offense for the 49ers is run through George Kittle.
"I wish he would have had more opportunities to make plays though, I do wish that," Kelce said of Kittle in the Super Bowl (h/t 49ers Webzone). "I think the [Kyle] Shanahan offense can get kind of tied up in, I mean it's Christian McCaffrey right now. It goes through him. They've got [expletive] talent all over the [expletive] field on the offensive side. I think that offense runs best when it's going through 85."
That's quite the bold claim from Kelce, but to be expected. Kittle is a fellow tight end and a good friend to him, so of course he is going to stick up for his guy, especially since Kittle was nonexistent in the Super Bowl. The most impactful play that Kittle was involved in was when he was fooling around during McCaffrey's fumble on the opening drive.
Kittle is good to go to in stretches and moments in a game, but he's by no means the best option for the 49ers to run through in their offense. Those days are over and only occurred when Kittle was the only real threat in the offense back in 2018.