All 49ers

Travis Kelce Believes the Optimal Offense for the 49ers is run Through George Kittle

Christian McCaffrey is the lead player that the 49ers run their offense through, but it is George Kittle who Travis Kelce believes is the one where the 49ers are at their best when featured.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The San Francisco 49ers have an abundance of talent on offense.

But no matter who they want to give the ball to, it is always Christian McCaffrey that is the lead guy. Kyle Shanahan would be a fool to deviate from that plan, especially since McCaffrey earned NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2023 as well as being named an MVP finalist.

McCaffrey will forever be the featured guy until he is no longer with the 49ers since he gives them their optimal offense. Well, it turns out that someone believes the 49ers' offense has a better way to be ran. That someone is Travis Kelce who recently appeared on 'Bussin with the Boys' where he believes that the optimal offense for the 49ers is run through George Kittle.

"I wish he would have had more opportunities to make plays though, I do wish that," Kelce said of Kittle in the Super Bowl (h/t 49ers Webzone). "I think the [Kyle] Shanahan offense can get kind of tied up in, I mean it's Christian McCaffrey right now. It goes through him. They've got [expletive] talent all over the [expletive] field on the offensive side. I think that offense runs best when it's going through 85."

That's quite the bold claim from Kelce, but to be expected. Kittle is a fellow tight end and a good friend to him, so of course he is going to stick up for his guy, especially since Kittle was nonexistent in the Super Bowl. The most impactful play that Kittle was involved in was when he was fooling around during McCaffrey's fumble on the opening drive.

Kittle is good to go to in stretches and moments in a game, but he's by no means the best option for the 49ers to run through in their offense. Those days are over and only occurred when Kittle was the only real threat in the offense back in 2018.

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III

JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News