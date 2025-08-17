All 49ers

Two 49ers secondary players whose stocks are soaring in the preseason 

These players have been pleasant surprises.

Parker Hurley

Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh answers questions from reporters following the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
The preseason is a chance for every player to make a name for themself and push to make the roster or the starting lineup. The San Francisco 49ers are seeing two players that many would have pegged as roster bubble players, if not on the outside looking in, just a month ago. However, now both Marques Sigle and Chase Lucas should be locks to make the roster with chances to start in Week 1. 

Marques Sigle is flashing as a rookie

Sigle was a draft pick, so he was expected to make the team. However, as a fifth-round pick, nothing was guaranteed. The early thought was that he would need to shine on special teams just to be remembered. Through two weeks, he has been the 49ers' best safety. 

Malik Mustapha likely will miss the first six weeks with an ACL injury. Jason Pinnock appears to have a strong hold on the free safety job, but the strong safety to replace Mustapha is still wide open. 

Ji’Ayir Brown, the returning starter, has done everything possible to lose his spot. Meanwhile, Richie Grant has had some ups and downs. He was going to be the starter by default, but he is a veteran and a stopgap. Sigle has a real chance to be the future. 

He attacks downhill with speed and does not miss many tackles. The team would be wise to get him in the lineup for the first few weeks and see if they have something. 

Chase Lucas emerged from nowhere

A 2022 seventh-round pick from the Detroit Lions, Lucas was a complete unknown entering the year.  He has just six career NFL snaps in three seasons. However, he has taken advantage of the new Robert Saleh defense and has locked down a roster spot. 

In Week 1, he recorded three pressures, eight tackles, and one pass breakup. This week, he followed that up with an interception and a sack. Lucas has been everywhere in this defense, and his ability to blitz off the slot has made Saleh look savage against these lesser quality quarterbacks. 

Lucas is clearly ahead of Tre Brown, who was brought in this year to fight to start. While Lucas is the backup to Upton Stout in the slot, Stout has not practiced in over a week, and the rookie will need work to be game-ready for week one. Is there a chance that both Sigle and Lucas start for the 49ers in Week 1? Who saw that coming last month at this time?

