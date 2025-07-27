Identifying San Francisco 49ers on the roster bubble

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sam Okuayinonu (91) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
We recently broke down the San Francisco 49ers roster to identify locks to make the 53-man roster. With 43 locks, 10 players are sitting on the bubble that will make it. Which players are on the bubble, and which of them have the best chance to make the roster?
Jun 11, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Tanner Mordecai (14) throws a pass during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Quarterback (0)
Kurtis Rourke will likely start the season with an injury designation, and Tanner Mordecai will be on the practice squad.
Jun 10, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Corey Kiner (49) runs a play from scrimmage during an OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Running back (2)
Corey Kiner, Patrick Taylor
Corey Kiner is a sleeper to make the team, and Patrick Taylor made it last year.
Jul 23, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (7) makes a leaping catch during passing drills on the first day of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Wide Receiver (3):
Junior Bergen, Isaiah Neyor, Equanimeous St. Brown
Two rookies and a potential veteran who could sneak on due to special teams value.
Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end Brayden Willis (9) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Tight End (1):
Brayden Willis
Can the versatile tight end force himself onto the roster again?
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers center Drake Nugent (66) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Offensive line (5):
Matt Hennessy, Nick Zakelj, Andre Dillard, Connor Colby, Drake Nugent
Two or three of these linemen are going to make the roster. Colby could push guys like Zakelj and Dillard, while Nugent could push Hennessy, making none of them locks.
Edge rusher (2)
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sam Okuayinonu (91) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sam Okuayinonu, Robert Beal
Okuayinonu may be the #1 player on the bubble, making him a near lock.
Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Kalia Davis (93) works on his pass rushing skills during the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Interior Defensive Line (3)
Evan Anderson, Kalia Davis, Kevin Givens
The question is which one or two of these three make the team.
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Tatum Bethune (48) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Linebacker (3)
Taum Bethune, Curtis Robinson, Jalen Graham
The 49ers likely have two spots for these three players.
Oct 26, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Jakob Robinson (0) warms up prior to a game against the UCF Knights at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-Imagn Images / Russell Lansford-Imagn Images
Cornerback (1)
Jakob Robinson
The UDFA from BYU could make the team if he can win the backup slot job.
Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats safety Marques Sigle (21) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Safety (1)
Marques Sigle
Sigle is a lock if Malik Mustapha starts the season with an injury designation and may be a lock regardless with a fifth-round draft designation.
