49ers Drafting a Cornerback With the 11th Pick is Likely
So much focus is being spent on the 49ers taking a defensive lineman with the 11th pick in the NFL draft.
Even an offensive tackle is circled by draft experts and mock drafts for the 49ers. Yet, there is a chance that the 49ers don't draft either of those positions with the 11th pick.
One underrated position that is likely for the 49ers to draft with the 11th pick is a cornerback. Michigan's Will Johnson and/or Texas' Jahdae Barron may be there for the 49ers.
If one or both are there, they are easily the best players available for the 49ers to take. Picking at No. 11 means the 49ers need to skew more towards the best player than a need.
This year's draft is regarded as a stocked one for defensive linemen. So, the 49ers don't need to feel pressured to take one with the 11th pick. They can forgo it until Day 2 of the draft and still find a solid player.
Offensive tackle is another position the 49ers can target with the 11th pick. The options aren't great after the first round. However, drafting a future need with the 11th pick is worse than an immediate one.
Cornerback makes a ton of sense for the 49ers. It's actually an idea I didn't like at first because the 49ers don't have a pressing need there. They have Renardo Green to play opposite Deommodore Lenoir.
Having two cornerbacks is a strong floor to have for a defense. Plenty of defenses don't even have more than one good corner -- the 49ers have two.
However, what if Green is best suited for nickel packages? If the 49ers could get Johnson or Barron, they would immediately upgrade the position and get a potential eraser.
Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh might prefer that. Remember, in his final season with the 49ers in 2020, he converted from a suffocating pass rushing defense to a lockdown coverage one.
He also drafted Sauce Gardner when he was the head coach of the Jets. Saleh may skew his identity with coverage and defensive backs now as opposed to the defensive line with the 49ers.
If he wants either Johnson or Barron, the 49ers should heed his advice. Having three excellent cornerbacks will help make up for the defensive line. It'll also help with matchups in the NFC.
Again, if the 49ers pass on a defensive lineman with the 11th pick, it's not the end of the world. They can still load up on Days 2 and 3 with some exceptional talent.
Drafting a cornerback addresses the best player available and a need. It will also signal that the 49ers will be a lockdown pass coverage defense again, like they were in 2020.
Do not be surprised if the 49ers take a cornerback with the 11th pick.