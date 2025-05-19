All 49ers

UDFA RB Predicted to Make an Impact on 49ers in 2025

It is always an uphill climb for an undrafted free agent to make the roster and an impact on a team, but one player on the 49ers has the best chance of doing so.

Nov 30, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats running back Corey Kiner (21) runs to the 1-yard line against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second quarter at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Undrafted free agents always have an uphill climb when they are signed to a team.

Making the roster is the first step, which is the toughest. But if they do make it, then everything after that is plus money.

Usually, the San Francisco 49ers end up with one undrafted free agent who contributes and makes a positive impact. Pro Football Network believes that the one with the likeliest chance to do so is running back Corey Kiner.

"Corey Kiner may not be the flashiest back in this draft class, but he’s one of the most reliable and hardest to bring down. A compact, physical runner with excellent contact balance, Kiner consistently churns out yardage between the tackles and rarely goes down on first contact. He’s a patient, downhill runner who thrives in traffic and keeps his legs churning to extend plays.

"Despite lacking elite burst or long speed, Kiner produced back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons at Cincinnati and ranked among the nation’s best in missed tackles forced. His lack of breakaway speed limits his upside as a big-play threat, but he's built for the physicality of the pro game. He has a chance to outperform 5th-rounder Jordan James."

It wouldn't be shocking if Kiner makes the team and carves out a role. Finding undrafted free agent running backs is a skill of the 49ers.

Plus, it's questionable if Christian McCaffrey and Isaac Guerendo can go the whole season, or even just most of it, without an injury.

That will open it up for Jordan James and Kiner. If there is one thing the 49ers have learned, it is that they can never have too many running backs.

Kiner has a solid chance to make the roster if he flashes and can make an impact if injuries hit the position.

