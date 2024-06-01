What 49ers OL Coach Chris Foerster Likes About Dominick Puni
One of the more intriguing players that the San Francisco 49ers drafted in late April was offensive lineman Dominick Puni.
Puni is the epitome of versatility as he played both as a tackle and a guard in college. Being able to do that is nothing short of impressive, especially since he performed at a pretty high-level for both spots. That is surely part of why the 49ers liked him and it is why he might have a chance when the 49ers hold a competition at right guard.
The only way for Puni to accomplish that is by impressing offensive line coach Chris Foerster. He will be the one that can make the case with Kyle Shanahan for Puni to earn the starting job. So far, Puni has already started on the right foot with his position coach. On Wednesday, Foerster revealed what it is that he likes about Puni.
"Dom, on tape, was a little different than Colton [McKivitz]. In other words, you didn't see a lot on tape that was what we do. But you saw in his testing, and you saw glimpses of it on tape. He is one of those guys that, we've talked about a lot of times, where you look at him and you'd say, ‘Gosh, is that guy for you?’ We drafted [Aaron] Banks and it was the same way. You would go, ‘Gosh, this is a big old guard from Notre Dame. Is he really going to fit?’
"But then you watch him run some screens and you see some things and go, ‘Oh yeah, if we start doing it every day.’ So, this is a big guy that has some size. He also has some quickness, some power. He’s not the prototypical little quick guy, he is a guy that's got the size range and length. One of those guys that will be holed up on third down, he was a very good pass blocker in college, that should translate to our game. And then, getting him to do our run game is going to be his biggest adjustment. So just all the traits that we need in our system. It didn't jump off the tape, but it was there.”