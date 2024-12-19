All 49ers

What 49ers QB Brock Purdy Needs to Bounce Back in 2025

The book on Brock Purdy is out.

Dec 8, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a pass against the Chicago Bears in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Play man-to-man coverage and he folds. He's still good against zone coverage -- this season, his completion percentage against zone is 71.9, which ranks fourth in the NFL. But against man coverage, his completion percentage is just 47.6, which ranks 36th in the NFL. That's a problem.

When teams play man coverage this season, Purdy tends to hesitate in the pocket and then scramble because he doesn't have the zip on his throws to complete passes into small windows downfield.

Last season when he faced man coverage, he generally threw to All Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk or Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey. That's why Purdy's completion percentage against man in 2023 was 62.6 -- second-best in the NFL.

When Aiyuk was at his peak, he was one of the best wide receivers in the league at creating separation. And McCaffrey might be the only running back in football who commands double coverage out of the backfield.

Purdy relied on these weapons. Without them, he's nothing special. So for him to be successful as the 49ers' long-term franchise quarterback, he'll always need an All-Pro-caliber wide receiver who can create tons of separation, plus he'll need a running back who's an elite receiver, too. Maybe Aiyuk and McCaffrey will return from injury next season and be those weapons for Purdy, or maybe they won't.

Either way, the 49ers should know exactly what he needs.

