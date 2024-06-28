All 49ers

What 49ers QB Brock Purdy Still Needs to Prove

Purdy is a gunslinger who likes to take chances, and that's a good thing. But he's also a cerebral quarterback who wants to make good decisions.

Grant Cohn

Former Iowa State quarterback and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy passes the ball during a drill at the Brock Purdy Youth Football camp at Jack Trice Stadium football practice field on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Ames, Iowa
Former Iowa State quarterback and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy passes the ball during a drill at the Brock Purdy Youth Football camp at Jack Trice Stadium football practice field on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Ames, Iowa / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA
In this story:

It's time to update the conversation surrounding Brock Purdy.

Too many people are stuck in 2023 when it comes to discussing the 49ers' starting quarterback. They insist that he's more than a mere game manager and a product of Kyle Shanahan's system. We hear that all the time. And it's true.

Purdy certainly is more than a mere game manager -- that's why he finished fourth in the MVP voting last season. And he definitely isn't just a product of Shanahan's system, considering that system broke down in the Super Bowl and Purdy played well in that game despite Shanahan's struggles.

It seems as though people still think of Purdy as Mr. Irrelevant, and in that sense, he already has proven more than enough, because he never was supposed to make it this far. But now he's one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL and next year he'll become one of the highest-paid players in the league. Which means he has more to prove.

He already has shown he has outstanding leadership, poise, anticipation, accuracy and mobility. Now he needs to show that he can protect the football consistently. Last season, his interception percentage was 2.5 -- 8th highest in the NFL. And it could have been higher, considering opposing defenses dropped lots of potential interceptions.

Purdy is a gunslinger who likes to take chances, and that's a good thing. But he's also a cerebral quarterback who wants to make good decisions. So he should be able to reduce his turnovers while maintaining his aggressive. And if he accomplishes that feat, he'll be elite.

Published
Grant Cohn

GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News