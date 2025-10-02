What the 49ers will do at WR without Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings
The San Francisco 49ers are going to be without Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings for their Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. With Brandon Aiyuk on the PUP, the team is going to be without its top three wide receivers on paper. What will the group look like this week?
San Francisco 49ers will be shorthanded at wide receiver against the Los Angeles Rams
With Jordan Watkins also out, the team has Demarcus Robinson, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kendrick Bourne, and Skyy Moore as their only potential wide receivers as of now. The team is likely going to bring Russell Gage up from the practice squad because they are one injury away from zero depth at a key position.
Demarcus Robinson was just activated from the suspension list. He had just one catch for 20 yards in his return to the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he is now expected to be the 49ers' No. 1 wideout this week.
Robinson played just 25 snaps last week and ran 14 routes. He ran just six routes from the slot, so he will be expected to live on the outside for the majority of the night.
Kendrick Bourne is expected to be the number two this week. He was not on the roster before the first week of the season, but he has 126 snaps and 45% of the team's offensive playing time. Bourne has played 87 snaps as an outside wideout and 39 in the slot.
With Jauan Jennings out, you could assume that Bourne will play more in the slot, given that he has experience in that role. So, in essence, Robinson will take on the Pearsall role and take routes down the field, while Bourne will block and work underneath.
As for the third wide receiver, it could be a mix. Skyy Moore has run 35 routes, with 12 coming from the slot, and Valdes-Scantling has run 29 routes with seven coming from the slot.
The team can opt for three wide receiver looks with MVS and Robinson and Bourne in the slot, or a three-wide look with Robinson and Bourne outside and then Moore in the slot.
With Moore in the slot, they may lean into the run so that Bourne can block the edges and Moore can be used as a gadget threat. Meanwhile, the spacing to pass will be easier with Valdes-Scantling and Robinson running deep and Bourne taking the short routes.
The only question now is, will this be enough?