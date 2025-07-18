What the Best-Case Scenario is for the 49ers in 2025
2025 is perfectly lined up for the San Francisco 49ers to have a bounce-back season.
The 49ers are healthier, younger, and have Robert Saleh back. They have already improved their team despite the mass exodus they endured earlier in the offseason.
Don't forget that the 49ers have an incredibly weak schedule, so they are primed to have a winning record. I believe the 49ers will get to 10 wins and possibly more.
But if you ask Pro Football Network, they believe the best-case scenario for the 49ers is winning 13 games. Here is their explanation.
"The San Francisco 49ers were perhaps the biggest disappointment in the NFL last year after winning the NFC the season before. Not everything was their fault, as several key players missed time to injury. Nick Bosa, Brandon Aiyuk, and Christian McCaffrey were among those who missed considerable playing time," wrote PFN analyst Jacob Infante.
"Based on last year's records, the 49ers have the easiest schedule in the NFL heading into 2025. They have the star power to take advantage of that. If their core players can stay healthy, a massive bounce-back could be in the cards for San Francisco."
The explanation from Infante really is as simple as that. The 49ers have an easy schedule, and if their core players can stay upright, it should lead to double-digit wins.
The only hurdle for the 49ers at that point will be their young defense. Relying on so many rookies and second-year players is risky.
That is the one factor that will hinder them even if their core players are healthy.