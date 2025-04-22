What Excites John Lynch the Most About the 2025 NFL Draft
All the chips are being placed on the 2025 NFL draft by the San Francisco 49ers.
They are using this year's draft as their main source to fill the majority of their needs. Drafting for need is usually how teams end up with a whiff or a bust.
However, that may not be the case this year for the 49ers. There is an aspect in this year's draft that has 49ers General Manager John Lynch most excited about. It is that there are plenty of prospects who are starting-caliber players, which makes it the perfect year for the 49ers to have 11 draft picks.
"I like the depth of this draft," said Lynch. "I like that there's a lot of quality starters throughout this draft. I think it runs deep into day two and even into day three. I think with our process and knowing what we like and knowing that who we are and who we wanna be. I think there's a lot of starters in this draft. You could argue maybe the high end and the front isn't as deep as it might've been in other years, but I think the quality depth that runs deep into this draft is a strength of this draft. That's exciting for where we're at."
The 49ers can draft for need and still find a solid talent who can be a starter or key player. That is what Lynch and the team believes.
What he is saying is absolutely correct. Plenty of draft experts and analysts have been saying/writing since the offseason began about how the 2025 NFL draft isn't top-heavy.
There isn't some "can't miss" prospect. Rather, there are a ton of players who are solid and become a starter or a key role player.
That is exactly what the 49ers need. If this draft is what the 49ers and analysts truly believe it is, then it will be tough for the 49ers to dramatically miss on players.
They do have an uninspiring track record over the last few years, especially in the first round. But for a team that excels on Day 3 of the draft, this might be the year where they can retool magnificently.
It makes sense why the 49ers are placing all of their chips on the draft, and why free agency was hardly utilized. The logic is sensible.
Now, the 49ers just have to make sure they take advantage of a draft they claim is deep with starters. Otherwise, they won't be set up for success for the foreseeable future.