49ers GM John Lynch Says Most Teams Want to Trade Down in Round 1

"I feel like there are a lot of people trying to go that way," Lynch said while motioning behind him.

Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch and Tony Dungy before the start of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
SANTA CLARA -- Last week, there was a report that the 49ers were looking to trade into the top 6 picks Round 1 of the NFL Draft.

On Tuesday, general manager John Lynch shot down that rumor.

"I had a good friend call me a couple weeks ago and said, 'Hey, we're in the top six. I'm hearing you're calling everyone in the top 6 and you haven't called me.' I told that person, 'I've known you for 30 years, you'd think if I was truly doing that I wouldn't call you?'"

You see, it's not that the 49ers wouldn't like to trade up. They're open to all scenarios. It's just that they'd rather trade down. Unfortunately for the 49ers, most teams would rather trade down in Round 1 this year.

"I feel like there are a lot of people trying to go that way," Lynch said while motioning behind him. "Probably because of what I talked about, the quality of starters that run deep into this draft. Generally, when everyone wants to do the same thing, there's not as much opportunity. Early in the draft, I think a lot of people are going to end up staying put because everyone is trying to do the same thing.

"We'll see what happens. My inclination, at least in the first round, I think a lot of people are probably going to try (to trade down), but when everyone is trying to do the same thing, there's not much opportunity to do so."

Good to know.

GRANT COHN

