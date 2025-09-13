What to expect from Mac Jones in his 49ers debut
With Brock Purdy on the sidelines and being monitored week to week, Mac Jones will take his place in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints and could serve as quarterback for the next four games.
Shanahan almost drafted Jones in the 2021 draft but opted for Trey Lance instead. In a full-circle moment, Jones ended up in San Francisco anyway.
The 27-year-old has played for both the New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars in his short career thus far.
Those experiences at both organizations have allowed him to develop a football ethos closely aligned with the 49ers’ culture.
"I play to have fun and try and win. I think a lot of guys play football, it’s hard when you’re in the NFL and it’s your job, but at the end of the day winning is fun, and I understand that," Jones told the media on Friday.
"I want to go out there and be loose. You talked about focus, and my goal is to have intentional focus on each play, one play at a time and slot each play.
"So, they’re one play, even if there’s 70 of them, you just take it one play at a time and do your job on each play. Then at the end, you can look back and grade it. But try and get into that game mindset where you’re not in a practice mindset, and you’re out there just playing football, having fun, going through your reads, your plays and moving the tempo of the huddle.
"So that’s what I’m going to focus on, and I’ll let the results take care of themselves.”
Jones career in statistics
As of Week 18 in the 2024 season, when Jones last played, Pro Football Reference lists his completion percentage at 65.9%.
Over the past four seasons, he has compiled a 55-44 touchdown-to-interception ratio and thrown for 10,590 passing yards.
In 2024, he posted an even split of eight touchdowns and eight interceptions, which is a slight concern.
Shanahan finally has the player he’s admired for years. Now that Jones is in his system, a higher standard of performance is expected, especially against a Saints side that finished bottom of the NFC South last year.
Depending on how Jones performs on Sunday, it might make people wonder if the team should have picked him instead of Lance back in 2021.