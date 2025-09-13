What to expect from Mac Jones in his 49ers debut

All 49ers

Henry Cheal

Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass during drills on the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass during drills on the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
With Brock Purdy on the sidelines and being monitored week to week, Mac Jones will take his place in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints and could serve as quarterback for the next four games.

Shanahan almost drafted Jones in the 2021 draft but opted for Trey Lance instead. In a full-circle moment, Jones ended up in San Francisco anyway.

Jul 23, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Isaac Guerendo (31) takes a handoff from quarterback Mac Jones (10) during the first day of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The 27-year-old has played for both the New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars in his short career thus far.

Those experiences at both organizations have allowed him to develop a football ethos closely aligned with the 49ers’ culture.

"I play to have fun and try and win. I think a lot of guys play football, it’s hard when you’re in the NFL and it’s your job, but at the end of the day winning is fun, and I understand that," Jones told the media on Friday.

"I want to go out there and be loose. You talked about focus, and my goal is to have intentional focus on each play, one play at a time and slot each play.

"So, they’re one play, even if there’s 70 of them, you just take it one play at a time and do your job on each play. Then at the end, you can look back and grade it. But try and get into that game mindset where you’re not in a practice mindset, and you’re out there just playing football, having fun, going through your reads, your plays and moving the tempo of the huddle.

"So that’s what I’m going to focus on, and I’ll let the results take care of themselves.”

Jones career in statistics

Aug 16, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) rushes against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

As of Week 18 in the 2024 season, when Jones last played, Pro Football Reference lists his completion percentage at 65.9%.

Over the past four seasons, he has compiled a 55-44 touchdown-to-interception ratio and thrown for 10,590 passing yards.

In 2024, he posted an even split of eight touchdowns and eight interceptions, which is a slight concern.

Shanahan finally has the player he’s admired for years. Now that Jones is in his system, a higher standard of performance is expected, especially against a Saints side that finished bottom of the NFC South last year.

Depending on how Jones performs on Sunday, it might make people wonder if the team should have picked him instead of Lance back in 2021.

Henry Cheal
HENRY CHEAL

Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.

