What Joe Montana admires about 49ers QB Brock Purdy's game
Receiving praise from the greatest quarterback in San Francisco 49ers history, Joe Montana, must be something to be proud of.
The question of Brock Purdy's talent remains up for debate externally, but Montana's praise is spot on.
What Montana likes about Purdy's game
Montana explained multiple attributes of Purdy’s game that he likes.
“I think you’ll see a different player coming up this year… I really like him. He usually doesn’t make a lot of mistakes, and he’s careful with the football. He’s got great placement of it. I just think he’s got the right demeanor, and everybody has those kinds of years," shared Montana on the Pat McAfee Show.
And after giving Purdy strong praise, Montana believes the 25-year-old will bounce back after a tough 2024 season where his output dropped to 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
"I had them. You can go and look around at anybody, [Tom] Brady, everybody, when injuries start taking place, your whole team changes. And then, the quarterback seems sometimes that it all rides on their back, they sometimes believe. And so, they start doing things they wouldn’t normally do. But I think he’ll be fine.”
It would be fair to say that Purdy must make strides this season, not only to justify his five-year, $265 million contract, but also to silence the external noise about his capabilities.
Where does Purdy rank among the 49ers QBs?
Purdy enters his fourth season in San Francisco, and let’s be honest, his impact in such a short time ranks him extremely high among 49ers quarterbacks.
Montana and Steve Young claim the top two spots. Obviously. The duo delivered all five rings in the 1980s and 1990s. They are both extremely vocal in their support for Purdy, too.
After that, it could be a debate between Purdy, John Brodie, and Jeff Garcia. Purdy's reached the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl already.
Although he hasn’t won a ring yet, this is now his era in the Bay Area to put himself alongside these legendary figures.
What works in Purdy’s favor is that he’s already set franchise records. He posted the most passing yards in his first year as a starter and is now 10th all-time in total passing yards for the 49ers.
These accomplishments are genuinely incredible for such a short timespan. While the Faithful rate him highly, much of what he says or does gets downplayed because of his draft position.