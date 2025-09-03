All 49ers

What Joe Montana admires about 49ers QB Brock Purdy's game

49ers legend speaks out on Brock Purdy's strengths.

Henry Cheal

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers former quarterback Joe Montana cheers in the first quarter in Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers former quarterback Joe Montana cheers in the first quarter in Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
In this story:

Receiving praise from the greatest quarterback in San Francisco 49ers history, Joe Montana, must be something to be proud of.

The question of Brock Purdy's talent remains up for debate externally, but Montana's praise is spot on.

What Montana likes about Purdy's game

Brock Purd
Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) signs autographs for fans before the game against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Montana explained multiple attributes of Purdy’s game that he likes.

“I think you’ll see a different player coming up this year… I really like him. He usually doesn’t make a lot of mistakes, and he’s careful with the football. He’s got great placement of it. I just think he’s got the right demeanor, and everybody has those kinds of years," shared Montana on the Pat McAfee Show.

And after giving Purdy strong praise, Montana believes the 25-year-old will bounce back after a tough 2024 season where his output dropped to 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

"I had them. You can go and look around at anybody, [Tom] Brady, everybody, when injuries start taking place, your whole team changes. And then, the quarterback seems sometimes that it all rides on their back, they sometimes believe. And so, they start doing things they wouldn’t normally do. But I think he’ll be fine.”

It would be fair to say that Purdy must make strides this season, not only to justify his five-year, $265 million contract, but also to silence the external noise about his capabilities.

Where does Purdy rank among the 49ers QBs?

Brock Purd
Aug 23, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) looks on before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Purdy enters his fourth season in San Francisco, and let’s be honest, his impact in such a short time ranks him extremely high among 49ers quarterbacks.

Montana and Steve Young claim the top two spots. Obviously. The duo delivered all five rings in the 1980s and 1990s. They are both extremely vocal in their support for Purdy, too.

After that, it could be a debate between Purdy, John Brodie, and Jeff Garcia. Purdy's reached the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl already.

Although he hasn’t won a ring yet, this is now his era in the Bay Area to put himself alongside these legendary figures.

What works in Purdy’s favor is that he’s already set franchise records. He posted the most passing yards in his first year as a starter and is now 10th all-time in total passing yards for the 49ers.

These accomplishments are genuinely incredible for such a short timespan. While the Faithful rate him highly, much of what he says or does gets downplayed because of his draft position.

Read More

feed

Published
Henry Cheal
HENRY CHEAL

Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.

Home/News