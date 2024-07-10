What Role Will Isaac Guerendo Have on the 49ers in 2024?
One of the more, if not the most, head scratching draft picks the San Francisco 49ers made this year was their selection of running back Isaac Guerendo.
It isn't because Guerendo is a bad player, but the 49ers have shown to be failures when it comes to taking running backs relatively early. And yes, a running back, especially one they traded up for, in the fourth round is pretty early for a team that doesn't need it. What's done is done.
Guerendo will be with the 49ers for a while now and will look to make some contributions in his rookie season. But what exactly will his role be on the 49ers in 2024? He's certainly not going to see the field on offense. That is nearly impossible with Christian McCaffrey as the starter, Elijah Mitchell as the favored backup, and even getting ahead of Jordan Mason.
Unless Guerendo somehow impresses Kyle Shanahan to an insane magnitude, then I don't see any offensive snaps for him this year. Not even working out with 49ers legend Frank Gore will aid him, so his best and only chance is on special teams, specifically as a kick returner.
With the new structure and rules on kick offs, kick returners have increased in value. It is important to get someone who is lethal with the ball in their hands as opposed to just throwing anyone back there.
Guerendo has a chance to show that in training camp and in the preseason. I'm sure the 49ers are going to use all of those opportunities to see who is best suited for that role, especially since they have no idea how it'll look in live action yet. No team does.
Carving out a role on special teams and earning the job as a returner will be the most responsibilities Guerendo can have in 2024.