What Will the Role be for Darrell Luter Jr. on the 49ers in 2024?
One rookie who garnered some intrigue on the San Francisco 49ers last year was cornerback Darrell Luter Jr..
Drafted in the fifth-round out of South Alabama, Luter was a player who had the potential to carve himself out a role on the 49ers given the lack of clarity at the cornerback position. Unfortunately, Luter ended up suffering an injury late in the team's offseason program.
Luter ended up starting last year's training camp on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list, which ruined his chance of ever seeing the field on defense. Luckily for him, cornerback is still a cloudy one. Charvarius Ward and Deommodore Lenoir are the lone constants, so there is an opening for someone to go out and grab it.
Even then, 2024 could be the last year that Lenoir and/or Ward play for the 49ers as they enter the final year of their deals. There is some potential here for Luter if he can impress the coaches. So, what will the role be for Luter on the 49ers in 2024?
Unless you're someone who is extremely high on Luter, I am not sure how he manages to find a starting role or any role on defense. It is not like the cornerback position is one that shuffles in and out like the defensive line.
Luter is most likely special teams bound and that's it barring an injury or two at cornerback. I don't wanna say it is impossible for him to draw close as a starter. Right now, he has caught the eye of defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen. That alone is good enough for him to get on track with impressing the coaches.
"Right when you see him, stout, built a lot like Mooney. He's big, he’s got length and he's learning to use that," said Sorensen. "I think with him it stunk because we were excited for him really quick last year when he got here and then got injured pretty quickly. And then when he came back it was mid-season or later in the season and then saw some flashes and so it's about growth.
"And again, he's a competitive guy. He is really smart. He's a guy that really, really, really cares. So seeing him progress and utilize his size and his length and then his brain and how he sees things, he's progressed the right way and just can't wait to see him when he comes back after these 40 days.”
The odds are stacked against Luter with a highly competitive position. If he does earn the role of starter or finds some capacity on defense, then it proves the 49ers have a solid cornerback in their ranks.