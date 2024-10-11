When 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey Could Make his Debut
An update has been given by San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on Christian McCaffrey's status.
The update is that there is no update. McCaffrey will not have his practice window opened up despite being eligible to return from Injured Reserve. He will continue to ramp up his workload to test out his Achilles as planned. The good news is that there hasn't been a setback since he started.
So far, so good for McCaffrey who is benefitting from the treatment he received in Germany. The 49ers will go another game without McCaffrey, which means Shanahan will be asked if McCaffrey can go in Week 8. Don't hold your breath on that. The time for when McCaffrey could make his debut is in Week 10 when the 49ers emerge from their Bye week.
“What makes the most sense, and really what has been the target in the eyes of McCaffrey and the 49ers, is get him back to practice at some point in that window, Week 7 or 8. And potentially play after the bye, would be [an] excellent, excellent reality for the 49ers if they get their star back in that time frame,” said NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Thursday.
This seemed like the expectation all along. McCaffrey wasn't placed on Injured Reserve until the day before their Week 2 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. What he needed was a ton of rest and treatment to get himself right. It's something the 49ers should've done from the beginning.
Now, they must allow McCaffrey ample time to get healed up. He will be pivotal for their playoff push, which will begin to ramp up in Week 10. That is a month from now on Nov. 10 when the 49ers play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. So, McCaffrey will get four more weeks to get up to speed.
He has a good chance to make his debut by then should his Achilles hold up. If the 49ers are still unsure about it, then one more week of rest shouldn't hurt. Jordan Mason, and now rookie Isaac Guerendo, have proven to keep the running game at a high level.
Ultimately, everything is trending in the right direction with McCaffrey. It went from looking bleak for him to ever play this season to looking like a decent chance he returns after the Bye week.