When the 49ers Will Reveal Why Ricky Pearsall is on the NFI List
All we know right now is that Ricky Pearsall is injured, he suffered the injury away from the 49ers facility and the team hasn't said what the injury is.
And that's because the 49ers don't have to say what the injury is just yet. NFL teams always do only what they have to do and nothing more. Call it a tradition.
But in less than a week, the 49ers will have their first official practice of the offseason. And that means they'll have to release a practice report which will include the players who didn't participate and the reason for their absence.
So the 49ers will be forced to reveal exactly what Pearsall's injury is. It has been reported that the 49ers don't believe the injury is serious, but it's clearly serious enough to land him on the NFI List and potentially miss critical training camp practices in his rookie season. Practices that could determine if he'll be ready to contribute this season or not.
For now, it's unclear how Pearsall injured himself in the first place. He seemed to be practicing full speed while injured during OTAs and minicamp -- the 49ers made him wear a blue non-contact jersey. Perhaps he made the injury worse by pushing through it.
As long as Pearsall returns relatively quickly and misses no more than a few practices, this injury won't matter. But it's curious that no one has reported exactly what the injury is. If it truly were nothing, you'd think we'd know that by now.