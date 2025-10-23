All 49ers

Multiple 49ers Pop Up on First Injury Report of Week 8

One 49ers player surprisingly missed the first Week 8 practice, which is brings light concern.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

As usual, the San Francisco 49ers have a lengthy injury report to begin their practice week.

Multiple 49ers popped up on it and are being held out of practice. Ricky Pearsall has yet to practice with a PCL/knee injury. That isn't much of a surprise, but it's deflating that he hasn't had anything positive.

Bryce Huff (hamstring), Jake Brendel (hamstring), and Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring) were also held out, expectedly. Huff and Brendel won't be active in Week 8 against the Houston Texans.

Most of the names on the injury report for the 49ers are expected. However, one new name appeared that brings mild concern for his status to play against the Texans on Sunday.

Deommodore Lenoir misses practice

49ers CB Deommodore Lenoir
Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) attempts to make a catch against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (2) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Star cornerback Deommodore Lenoir was held out of practice with a quad injury. He suffered the injury at some point in the game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Oddly, Shanahan didn't mention his injury on the conference call on Monday. He might've thought it would be fine by the first practice, which brings into question the severity of Lenoir's injury.

“Serious enough for him not to go today," Shanahan said. "I'm not sure about tomorrow, but I hope he can go. I guess he's going to go, but I won’t know until we see how it reacts tomorrow.”

Shanahan doesn't seem sure, but he's also weird with answering injury questions. If it were up to him, he wouldn't ever want to answer them.

It's just one practice missed, so there is no need to panic. But it is mildly concerning that Lenoir randomly popped up on the injury report. Being without him against the Texans will be brutal for the 49ers.

San Francisco 49ers defensive back Deommodore Lenoir (2)
Oct 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive back Deommodore Lenoir (2) before the start of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images / Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Lenoir has been targeted on just 10.6 percent of his coverage snaps in 2025, the fourth-lowest target rate among cornerbacks with at least 100 coverage snaps, per NextGenStats.

When targeted in coverage, Lenoir has allowed only 4.5 yards per target, the fourth-fewest among cornerbacks with at least 15 targets this season.

If Lenoir can't go, the 49ers will trot out Darrell Luter Jr. again as the outside cornerback. He filled in nicely for Renardo Green, who exited the Falcons game with a toe injury.

The Texans will likely be without star wide receiver Nico Collins as well. That will soften the blow of Lenoir being inactive if it comes to that.

Lenoir will have two more practices to get in a limited session. The key practice to make is on Friday. Otherwise, he will not be active against the Texans.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchez_to interact with him on the 49ers.

Read more 49ers On SI

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News