Multiple 49ers Pop Up on First Injury Report of Week 8
As usual, the San Francisco 49ers have a lengthy injury report to begin their practice week.
Multiple 49ers popped up on it and are being held out of practice. Ricky Pearsall has yet to practice with a PCL/knee injury. That isn't much of a surprise, but it's deflating that he hasn't had anything positive.
Bryce Huff (hamstring), Jake Brendel (hamstring), and Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring) were also held out, expectedly. Huff and Brendel won't be active in Week 8 against the Houston Texans.
Most of the names on the injury report for the 49ers are expected. However, one new name appeared that brings mild concern for his status to play against the Texans on Sunday.
Deommodore Lenoir misses practice
Star cornerback Deommodore Lenoir was held out of practice with a quad injury. He suffered the injury at some point in the game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Oddly, Shanahan didn't mention his injury on the conference call on Monday. He might've thought it would be fine by the first practice, which brings into question the severity of Lenoir's injury.
“Serious enough for him not to go today," Shanahan said. "I'm not sure about tomorrow, but I hope he can go. I guess he's going to go, but I won’t know until we see how it reacts tomorrow.”
Shanahan doesn't seem sure, but he's also weird with answering injury questions. If it were up to him, he wouldn't ever want to answer them.
It's just one practice missed, so there is no need to panic. But it is mildly concerning that Lenoir randomly popped up on the injury report. Being without him against the Texans will be brutal for the 49ers.
Lenoir has been targeted on just 10.6 percent of his coverage snaps in 2025, the fourth-lowest target rate among cornerbacks with at least 100 coverage snaps, per NextGenStats.
When targeted in coverage, Lenoir has allowed only 4.5 yards per target, the fourth-fewest among cornerbacks with at least 15 targets this season.
If Lenoir can't go, the 49ers will trot out Darrell Luter Jr. again as the outside cornerback. He filled in nicely for Renardo Green, who exited the Falcons game with a toe injury.
The Texans will likely be without star wide receiver Nico Collins as well. That will soften the blow of Lenoir being inactive if it comes to that.
Lenoir will have two more practices to get in a limited session. The key practice to make is on Friday. Otherwise, he will not be active against the Texans.
