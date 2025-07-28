Where the 49ers' newest cornerback fits in their depth chart
The San Francisco 49ers signed Eli Apple to a one-year contract. Apple only played 47 snaps for the Los Angeles Chargers last season, but he has been in the NFL since 2016, and he is a former first-round pick. That may put him right in the bubble conversation for the 53-man roster. Where does he stand on the depth chart?
Will Eli Apple make the San Francisco 49ers 53-man roster?
The signing probably comes in correlation with Renardo Green hurting his hamstring. The team was losing reliable bodies there, and if Green is healthy for the start of the season, then Apple may be destined for the practice squad.
However, even assuming Green is healthy, there is an outside chance for Apple to stick around. Tre Brown was expected to be an option on the outside, but has spent plenty of time in the slot. Upton Stout may start in the slot, but this is a rookie who fell to round three. If Brown has to start in the slot, they need a reliable depth cornerback on the outside.
The next outside cornerback is Darrell Luter. Luter is a former fifth-round pick who has hardly seen the field and is not un-cuttable due to special teams. Due to his age and team control, the 49ers would like Luter to beat out Apple, but Apple could earn that job.
The team hardly has other viable options for making the roster when it comes to outside cornerback. So, Apple enters the team with two paths to making the roster and a strong case to stick around on the practice squad.