49ers List Two Exciting Starters as Questionable Against the Bears

Only one starter on the San Francisco 49ers was ruled out ahead of the Week 17 Sunday night matchup with the Chicago Bears.

Usually, it's been at least a few for the 49ers, so this feels like a bit of positive news relative to how the season has gone. However, two other exciting starters were given a questionable status against Chicago. One looks likely to play, while the other doesn't.

George Kittle

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) reacts after a play against the Indianapolis Colts in the second quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

An ankle sprain will most likely keep George Kittle out against the Bears on Sunday night. He sustained the injury in the Monday night win over the Indianapolis Colts.

The 49ers have kept him out of practice all week, which is typically an indication that a player will be inactive for the upcoming game. However, given Kittle's toughness and impact, they're giving him a shot.

He's not a player who needs practice much anyway. If he miraculously plays, he'd be on a snap count. I'd pencil Kittle in as inactive against the Bears. There's too much risk of worsening his injury.

Jake Tonges should be in line for more work. So should the other wide receivers, like Kendrick Bourne and Demarcus Robinson.

Ricky Pearsall

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Speaking of worsening an injury, Ricky Pearsall woke up his PCL sprain two weeks ago against the Tennessee Titans. He couldn't play against the Colts, which, even if he could, was smart to rule him out.

Pearsall's PCL injury is going to linger all season long. One week of rest should have helped him out moderately at least. Expect him to suit up against the Bears.

With Kittle trending towards being inactive, having Pearsall out there will help shrink the hole a bit. Although you have to wonder how involved he'll be and how much he'll be able to do with his knee.

Renardo Green

Nov 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) makes a touchdown catch against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The only starter that Kyle Shanahan ruled out on Friday was Renardo Green. This is now back-to-back games that he's missed a game due to a neck injury.

Shanahan indicated that Green is getting close, but that one more game should be enough to get him to return. Hopefully, that is the case. Neck injuries are no joke.

Just look at DeForest Buckner. He played against the 49ers after being out with a neck injury and will now require surgery. Green's injury is something to monitor whenever he makes his return.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him and subscribe to his YouTube Channel here for more 49ers content

Read more 49ers On SI