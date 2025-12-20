49ers Will be Without Two Skilled Starters Against Indianapolis

The expected and wise move from the San Francisco 49ers has come to fruition.

Kyle Shanahan announced on Saturday at his final Week 16 press conference that the 49ers will be without Ricky Pearsall against the Indianapolis Colts due to a PCL injury.

Pearsall sustained the injury, along with an ankle sprain, in the win over the Tennessee Titans last week. The ankle sprain occurred on his first catch, and he managed to tough it out the rest of the game.

The PCL injury, however, took place on his final catch of the game. You can see him get up slowly and hobble off the field towards the sidelines.

This is the injury that kept Pearsall inactive for six games this season before returning in Week 11. He hadn't done anything productive in his return until he went off for six catches and 96 yards against the Titans.

49ers playing it safe with Ricky Pearsall

Even if Pearsall was starting to feel better and could tough it out, it makes no sense to play Pearsall. As skilled a receiver as he is, the 49ers don't need him to beat the Colts.

Kendrick Bourne and Demarcus Robinson will be in line for more usage with Pearsall inactive. Even Skyy Moore could get a few more looks than usual. He's earned it.

Indianapolis will be without its two top cornerbacks, former 49er Charvarius Ward and Sauce Gardner. Throwing against the Colts will be much easier than it would've been a few weeks ago.

The last thing the 49ers need is to trot Pearsall out there and put him at further risk to worsen his PCL injury. Now is the time to give him a rest before the playoffs arrive.

Renardo Green has a neck injury

The other player that Shanahan revealed to be inactive against the Colts was Renardo Green. His status for this game completely flew under the radar.

The 49ers didn't list him on the injury report on Friday, but he was a limited participant for Thursday's practice. A neck injury has been nagging Green, so the 49ers elected to sit him.

Similar to Pearsall, the 49ers don't need Green to beat the Colts. Their receivers are a bit of a threat, but they won't be with Phillip Rivers throwing to them.

Rivers never had a strong arm to begin with, and it's even weaker now. He only completed 2 of 8 passes of 10 air yards or more with an interception. It shouldn't be a trouble for the 49ers.

