All 49ers

Where Equanimeous St. Brown fits on the 49ers depth chart

The San Francisco 49ers signed Equanimeous St. Brown right before free agency and he may make the roster.

Parker Hurley

Aug 20, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (13) warms up during practice at Yulman Stadium (Tulane). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Aug 20, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (13) warms up during practice at Yulman Stadium (Tulane). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Francisco 49ers signed wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to start training camp. A part of the reason is because Ricky Pearsall is starting the year on the PUP, and the team is also working through a contract dispute with Jauan Jennings. However, the real tie to St. Brown being signed may be Demarcus Robinson. 

Could Equanimeous St. Brown make the 49ers roster?

The 49ers said that they anticipate Robinson will face a suspension of some sort due to violating the league's substance abuse policy. When you look at the 49ers depth chart, Robinson is the clear number four. His value comes in having enough NFL experience that he can serve as a backup of sorts for all roles. Beyond that, Robinson is big and fast and can run down the field and use his athleticism to at least put fear into teams. 

When you look at St. Brown, the profile is quite similar. He is big and fast and can stretch the field. He has also had to serve all of the roles as a backup wideout throughout his NFL career. Even better than Robinson, St. Brown has special-teams value. So, this may not just be a camp body, and he has a real chance to make the roster if Robinson gets suspended. 

When you look at the depth chart, there are the top three of Brandon Aiyuk, Pearsall, and Jennings, all dealing with different things. Robinson may be suspended at number four. Jacob Cowing has mostly been a returnman, and Jordan Watkins is a rookie. 

After that, the experience of St. Brown probably puts him seventh in the overall pecking order. With the first four names in question, St. Brown is battling a seventh-round rookie in Junior Bergen as well as UDFA Isaiah Neyor for a legitimate shot at the roster. Do not be surprised if he ends up active in Week 1.

Read more

feed

Published
Parker Hurley
PARKER HURLEY

Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.

Home/News