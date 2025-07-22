Where Equanimeous St. Brown fits on the 49ers depth chart
The San Francisco 49ers signed wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to start training camp. A part of the reason is because Ricky Pearsall is starting the year on the PUP, and the team is also working through a contract dispute with Jauan Jennings. However, the real tie to St. Brown being signed may be Demarcus Robinson.
Could Equanimeous St. Brown make the 49ers roster?
The 49ers said that they anticipate Robinson will face a suspension of some sort due to violating the league's substance abuse policy. When you look at the 49ers depth chart, Robinson is the clear number four. His value comes in having enough NFL experience that he can serve as a backup of sorts for all roles. Beyond that, Robinson is big and fast and can run down the field and use his athleticism to at least put fear into teams.
When you look at St. Brown, the profile is quite similar. He is big and fast and can stretch the field. He has also had to serve all of the roles as a backup wideout throughout his NFL career. Even better than Robinson, St. Brown has special-teams value. So, this may not just be a camp body, and he has a real chance to make the roster if Robinson gets suspended.
When you look at the depth chart, there are the top three of Brandon Aiyuk, Pearsall, and Jennings, all dealing with different things. Robinson may be suspended at number four. Jacob Cowing has mostly been a returnman, and Jordan Watkins is a rookie.
After that, the experience of St. Brown probably puts him seventh in the overall pecking order. With the first four names in question, St. Brown is battling a seventh-round rookie in Junior Bergen as well as UDFA Isaiah Neyor for a legitimate shot at the roster. Do not be surprised if he ends up active in Week 1.