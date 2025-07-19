All 49ers

Where Purdy, McCaffrey and Kittle Rank Among the NFL's Best Trios

Last year, the 49ers had the fourth-best offensive triplets in the NFL, according to CBS Sports.

Grant Cohn

Jan 28, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; (Left to right) San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54), quarterback Brock Purdy (13), offensive tackle Trent Williams (71), wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19), running back Christian McCaffrey (23), tight end George Kittle (85) celebrate after winning the NFC Championship football game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Jan 28, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; (Left to right) San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54), quarterback Brock Purdy (13), offensive tackle Trent Williams (71), wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19), running back Christian McCaffrey (23), tight end George Kittle (85) celebrate after winning the NFC Championship football game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

Last year, the 49ers had the fourth-best offensive triplets in the NFL, according to CBS Sports, which defines "triplets" as a trio consisting of a quarterback, a running back and a receiver.

Heading into 2024, CBS Sports' considered Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk as the 49ers' triplets. The only teams that had better offensive trios were the Eagles, the Ravens and the Chiefs.

Now, Aiyuk is coming off a gruesome knee injury and won't be ready for Week 1, so he has been replaced by George Kittle as the team's top receiver. In addition, McCaffrey is coming off a disappointing, injury-filled season. As a result, the 49ers' triplets have fallen to No. 8 in this year's ranking.

Purdy, McCaffrey and Kittle rank eight out of 32 "triplets"

"The Niners are another team that's very difficult to rank," writes CBS Sports' Jared Dubin. "The NFL world has talked ad nauseam about how hard it is to disentangle what Purdy does from the system in which he thrives. McCaffrey is the best running back in the league when healthy, but is coming off a season in which he missed almost the entire year, for the third time in his eight professional campaigns. Kittle is as reliable and explosive as it gets at the tight end position these days. The talent alone here is enough to carry the Niners into the top 10, and there's obviously room for them to move up if CMC stays healthy."

Kittle is one of the most dangerous receivers in the NFL, regardless of position -- he should get more targets. The 49ers hold him back and always have. He produces no matter who the quarterback is.

Meanwhile, Purdy is beginning to seem like a McCaffrey merchant, meaning he's a product of McCaffrey at his peak. Now, McCaffrey seems to be past his prime. As a result, will Purdy slip into mediocrity?

These triplets could continue to fall in the rankings next year. Stay tuned.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News