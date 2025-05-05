Which 49ers UDFA is Most Likely to Make the 53-Man Roster?
Undrafted rookie free agents make the 49ers 53-man roster every year.
Jordan Mason was an undrafted free agent. So were Azeez Al-Shaair and Emmanuel Moseley. This year, the 49ers signed six UDFAs. Which one is most likely to make the team? Let's go through all six.
1. Wide receiver Isaiah Neyor. He's 6'4", 218 pounds and he was invited to the Combine where he ran a 4.4 and posted a 38-inch vertical leap. CBS Sports ranked him 170th overall meaning they expected him to get drafted in Round 5. But in five years of college, he caught just 87 passes, so he could be a bit of a project. Still, don't be surprised if he makes the 53-man roster at some point in his career -- maybe just not right away.
2. Cornerback Jakob Robinson. He was not invited to the Combine and he weighs just 181 pounds, so he might need to get stronger. But he moves extremely well, he intercepted 11 passes in college and he was a captain. He's another player who could make the 53-man roster down the line.
3. Defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez. The 49ers drafted two defensive tackles this year, so they probably won't give a 53-man roster spot to a third rookie defensive tackle. But if a player were to get injured, Valdez could get promoted.
4. Linebacker Stone Blanton. A productive college linebacker who was not invited to the NFL Combine. He still has a chance to beat out Tatum Bethune as the backup middle linebacker behind Fred Warner.
5. Guard Drew Moss. He will compete with seventh-round pick Connor Colby for a roster spot. Colby is bigger than Moss, but Moss moves better than Colby. This competition could get either way.
6. Running back Corey Kiner. He was invited to the Combine and was projected by CBS Sports to get drafted in Round 5 because he was so productive in college. Now, he will compete with Patrick Taylor Jr. for a roster spot. If Kiner outperforms Taylor Jr. in training camp and preseason, Kiner will make the team. He has the best shot to make it out of all the undrafted free agents.