Which Impending Free Agents will the 49ers Re-Sign?
The 49ers have a tumultuous offseason ahead of them. Not only will they have to extend Brock Purdy's contract, but they also will have to decide who to resign between Dre Greenlaw, Charvarius Ward, and Talanoa Hufanga. Who makes the most sense to resign and who should find a new team?
Dre Greenlaw
You're reading this and thinking I'm an absolute idiot. Fair, but let me establish, I don't think the 49ers should let Greenlaw walk. He has shown how important he is to the linebacker corps and defense. Whether you look at his ability on the field and how much he contributes, or at the type of leader he is, his value to this team is remarkable. There is only one real concern that I have, his health. Greenlaw is 28 and coming off a brutal Achilles injury. It is unlikely that he will get back to his previous physical form, but even at 80% he still looks amazing. The fear is what if he continues to deteriorate and then the Niners are stuck with a 30-year-old linebacker who is past his prime getting paid top dollar. Naturally, that would hurt their future playoff and depth hopes. Even with injuries being a likelihood, Greenlaw is too valuable to let him go. Not many players have a locker room behind them like Greenlaw does, if you lose him you might as well kiss the hopes of a good defense goodbye.
Charvarius Ward
Ward seems like the most likely option out of the three. Ward has had a down year this season, but let's not forget about his best season last year. PFF gave him a coverage grade of 86.5, putting him at 3rd among all cornerbacks. This season hasn't translated the same, but it feels unfair to judge a guy's performance during the season he lost his child. If there is a good excuse as to why someone doesn't perform their best, that's got to be one of the top ones. I think Ward is due to return to his old self next season, and a duo of Deommodore Lenoir and Ward would be one of the scariest matchups for wide receivers across the league. Ward is the oldest of the bunch at 29, but even then he has no real history of injuries unlike the other two. He's a guy that at his best is a top 3 corner in the league. That's something you can't depart from. With all of that, I think it puts him in the position of needing to be resigned by SF for everything he has done and will continue to do.
Talanoa Hufanga
Hufanga is the best safety on the 49ers. He hits hard, can run downhill to stop the run, and has decent enough coverage to be able to defend the pass. The only hole in his game is his injury history. Hufanga tore his ACL, which forced him to miss multiple games. I like Hufanga even with his injuries. He is a great player who carries the Fred Warner mentality, run fast and hit hard. He fits this 49ers team so well, but now that Malik Mustapha has started to shine, it seems like Hufanga might be the one who walks. This draft could be the time to find his replacement and save some money for other players. Will the 49ers do it? I don't know, they like Hufanga. Is he the best option? Likely so.
It's going to be some tough decisions for John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan, but it certainly seems like Hufanga is the one that will hit free agency. Although I think it makes the most sense, I wouldn't be shocked if the Niners chose to move on from Ward instead. Hopefully whatever decision is made, is the right one.